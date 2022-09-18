Los Altos closes downtown streets for Corvette Spectacular on Sunday

Expect road closures in downtown Los Altos on Sunday.

Main Street from First to State streets will be closed until 6 p.m., as well as Second and Third streets near the driveways on Plaza Central and South Plaza for the annual Corvette Spectacular.

The event features 150 classic and racing Corvettes in one of the largest Corvette car shows on the west coast. The event also includes live music, a raffle and local vendors.

The Los Altos Police Department reminds residents to avoid "No Parking" signs to prevent a ticket or being towed.