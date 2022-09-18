News

Los Altos closes downtown streets for Corvette Spectacular on Sunday

Portions of Main, Second and Third streets will be off-limits to traffic until 6 p.m.

by Olivia Wynkoop / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 18, 2022, 9:17 am 0

A portion of Main Street will be closed to traffic until 6 p.m. Sunday for the annual Corvette Spectacular. Photo by Magali Gauthier

Expect road closures in downtown Los Altos on Sunday.

Main Street from First to State streets will be closed until 6 p.m., as well as Second and Third streets near the driveways on Plaza Central and South Plaza for the annual Corvette Spectacular.

The event features 150 classic and racing Corvettes in one of the largest Corvette car shows on the west coast. The event also includes live music, a raffle and local vendors.

The Los Altos Police Department reminds residents to avoid "No Parking" signs to prevent a ticket or being towed.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Los Altos closes downtown streets for Corvette Spectacular on Sunday

Portions of Main, Second and Third streets will be off-limits to traffic until 6 p.m.

by Olivia Wynkoop / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 18, 2022, 9:17 am

Expect road closures in downtown Los Altos on Sunday.

Main Street from First to State streets will be closed until 6 p.m., as well as Second and Third streets near the driveways on Plaza Central and South Plaza for the annual Corvette Spectacular.

The event features 150 classic and racing Corvettes in one of the largest Corvette car shows on the west coast. The event also includes live music, a raffle and local vendors.

The Los Altos Police Department reminds residents to avoid "No Parking" signs to prevent a ticket or being towed.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.