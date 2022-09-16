Seeking to bring a parent's perspective, Carrol Titus-Zambre joins race for MVLA board seat

One of Titus-Zambre's motivations for running is helping the district compensate for learning loss that occurred during the pandemic. She pointed to evidence of standardized test score declines, including an analysis by the non-profit news site EdSource showing a 12% drop in students passing California's Smarter Balanced math test in 2021 compared to 2019, as well as a 6% decline in those passing the English language arts test.

The high school district's five-member school board has three seats up for a vote this November. Catherine Vonnegut is the only incumbent running for re-election. Also vying for a seat are Jacquie Tanner, Thida Cornes, Eric Mark and Esmeralda Ortiz.

"It would be an honor to give back a portion of what we received as a family," she said.

Born and raised in Santa Clara County, Titus-Zambre said she grew up attending public schools and that her three children went through the Los Altos and Mountain View Los Altos Union High school districts. Two of her children graduated from high school in 2021 and her third child is currently a senior, Titus-Zambre said.

Carrol Titus-Zambre is running for a seat on the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District's board, with the aim of bringing a parent's perspective to the governing board and helping the district recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, she said that she would want to take time to delve into the issues and would focus on finding accurate ways to measure outcomes, pointing to the MBA she said she earned from Santa Clara University in information systems and quantitative solutions

As for specific policy priorities, Titus-Zambre said that she wants to get the lay of the land first and to further study the district's upcoming decisions. She said that she knows the district is working on piloting a new ethnic studies course and that California is considering changes to math standards, but didn't state a particular position on either issue.

If elected, Titus-Zambre said she would prioritize taking community input, adding that she wants the board to be balanced with various perspectives, and that she would bring the experience of being a current parent in the district. Since announcing her run, Titus-Zambre said she has had other parents contact her.

When it comes to the high school district, she believes technology could allow for more virtual science labs, as well as help kids who have fallen behind in classes. She also wants to make sure teachers know how to fit technology into the curriculum and that a holistic approach is used, which incorporates students' physical and emotional needs.

"There's this gap we need to fill and I'd love to help the district do that," she said.

Part of the solution, she believes, is for districts to better integrate technology into the classroom and ensure it is accessible for all students.

The test was optional in 2021, so the analysis only includes schools that participated. Titus-Zambre said that the impact is even more substantial when broken down by race and economic status.

Seeking to bring a parent's perspective, Carrol Titus-Zambre joins race for MVLA board seat

Titus-Zambre wants high school district to further incorporate technology into curriculum