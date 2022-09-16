News

Five City Council hopefuls tackle the big issues at the Mountain View Voice's candidate forum

Three incumbents and two challengers fielded questions from Voice journalists and city residents at Thursday night online event

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 16, 2022, 1:43 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The five candidates for Mountain View City Council speak about their platforms and positions at a debate sponsored by the Mountain View Voice on Sept. 15, 2022.

The five Mountain View residents vying for three open seats on the city council this November fielded questions on the big issues facing the city at the Mountain View Voice’s first virtual candidate forum on Thursday, Sept. 15.

After asking our readers what questions they’d like to see the candidates tackle, Voice editors asked council hopefuls about everything from bicycle safety to small business recovery, housing growth to greenhouse gas emissions, at the 90-minute forum. All five candidates – incumbents Lucas Ramirez, Alison Hicks and Ellen Kamei, and newcomers Li Zhang and Justin Cohen – participated.

Housing emerged as a clear top issue for both our readers and the candidates: How to build more of it, how to make it more affordable and how to help people access it. But the forum also had candidates to weigh in on the other facets of development that residents care deeply about: the removal of heritage trees, the neighborhoods that lack parks and open space, and the impacts on existing residents as the city grows.

If you missed the forum, find out where the candidates stand on all these issues and more, on the Mountain View Voice’s YouTube page at mv-voice.com/youtube or by clicking the link above to watch a recording of the event.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Five City Council hopefuls tackle the big issues at the Mountain View Voice's candidate forum

Three incumbents and two challengers fielded questions from Voice journalists and city residents at Thursday night online event

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 16, 2022, 1:43 pm

The five Mountain View residents vying for three open seats on the city council this November fielded questions on the big issues facing the city at the Mountain View Voice’s first virtual candidate forum on Thursday, Sept. 15.

After asking our readers what questions they’d like to see the candidates tackle, Voice editors asked council hopefuls about everything from bicycle safety to small business recovery, housing growth to greenhouse gas emissions, at the 90-minute forum. All five candidates – incumbents Lucas Ramirez, Alison Hicks and Ellen Kamei, and newcomers Li Zhang and Justin Cohen – participated.

Housing emerged as a clear top issue for both our readers and the candidates: How to build more of it, how to make it more affordable and how to help people access it. But the forum also had candidates to weigh in on the other facets of development that residents care deeply about: the removal of heritage trees, the neighborhoods that lack parks and open space, and the impacts on existing residents as the city grows.

If you missed the forum, find out where the candidates stand on all these issues and more, on the Mountain View Voice’s YouTube page at mv-voice.com/youtube or by clicking the link above to watch a recording of the event.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.