Police ask for public's help to identify alleged indecent exposure suspect

Police are asking the public to help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman shopping at Walgreens on Sept. 4.

"We have used all available investigative options at this time, and we need our community’s help to identify the man," police said in a statement Wednesday.

Mountain View dispatchers received a call about an indecent exposure incident at the Walgreens, located on the 100 block of East El Camino Real, around 5:40 a.m. on Sept. 4.

"Officers responded to the store and met with a woman who stated she was shopping when a tall Asian man approached her in one of the store’s aisles," police said. "The woman, who had leaned down to look at merchandise, said the man spoke to her briefly before he exposed himself to her."

The alleged perpetrator was last seen leaving the parking lot going westbound in a white Toyota sedan. He's described as an adult Asian man, roughly 6 feet tall with a slender build. At the time of the incident he was wearing black shorts, a long sleeve blue shirt, a black baseball cap, glasses, a surgical mask and black and white slip-on sandals with black socks, according to police.