News

Police ask for public's help to identify alleged indecent exposure suspect

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 15, 2022, 12:02 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

File photo.

Police are asking the public to help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman shopping at Walgreens on Sept. 4.

"We have used all available investigative options at this time, and we need our community’s help to identify the man," police said in a statement Wednesday.

Mountain View dispatchers received a call about an indecent exposure incident at the Walgreens, located on the 100 block of East El Camino Real, around 5:40 a.m. on Sept. 4.

"Officers responded to the store and met with a woman who stated she was shopping when a tall Asian man approached her in one of the store’s aisles," police said. "The woman, who had leaned down to look at merchandise, said the man spoke to her briefly before he exposed himself to her."

The alleged perpetrator was last seen leaving the parking lot going westbound in a white Toyota sedan. He's described as an adult Asian man, roughly 6 feet tall with a slender build. At the time of the incident he was wearing black shorts, a long sleeve blue shirt, a black baseball cap, glasses, a surgical mask and black and white slip-on sandals with black socks, according to police.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

If anyone recognizes the individual, police are asking people to contact Sgt. David Fisher at [email protected]

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Police ask for public's help to identify alleged indecent exposure suspect

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 15, 2022, 12:02 pm

Police are asking the public to help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman shopping at Walgreens on Sept. 4.

"We have used all available investigative options at this time, and we need our community’s help to identify the man," police said in a statement Wednesday.

Mountain View dispatchers received a call about an indecent exposure incident at the Walgreens, located on the 100 block of East El Camino Real, around 5:40 a.m. on Sept. 4.

"Officers responded to the store and met with a woman who stated she was shopping when a tall Asian man approached her in one of the store’s aisles," police said. "The woman, who had leaned down to look at merchandise, said the man spoke to her briefly before he exposed himself to her."

The alleged perpetrator was last seen leaving the parking lot going westbound in a white Toyota sedan. He's described as an adult Asian man, roughly 6 feet tall with a slender build. At the time of the incident he was wearing black shorts, a long sleeve blue shirt, a black baseball cap, glasses, a surgical mask and black and white slip-on sandals with black socks, according to police.

If anyone recognizes the individual, police are asking people to contact Sgt. David Fisher at [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.