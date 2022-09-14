News

County approves purchase of land in Mountain View for 100 affordable units

The La Avenida Apartments will be in the North Bayshore Precise Plan

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

The project on La Avenida Street will benefit from the $950 million Measure A bond. Rendering courtesy of Eden Housing.

A North Bayshore property is one step closer to becoming a 100-unit affordable housing project that will provide veterans, low-income individuals and people with disabilities a stable place to live in Mountain View.

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Sept. 14 to approve the purchase of the Mountain View property to develop the affordable housing project, called the La Avenida Apartments.

Located at 1100 La Avenida Avenue within the North Bayshore Precise Plan, the site is currently developed with two industrial buildings that will be demolished and replaced with the four story affordable housing project.

“It helps everybody when we’re able to help folks get off the streets,” said Fifth District Supervisor Joe Simitian in a statement. “By providing safe, stable, and affordable housing, we can help folks get themselves to a better place, and create a sense of community.”

In addition to two manager units, seven apartments will be set aside as permanent supportive housing units for individuals and families with disabilities, 25 apartments will be set aside for homeless veterans and the remaining 66 apartments will be affordable to lower-income households, including those with children, according to the statement.

“The city is proud to partner with the county and Eden Housing to deliver La Avenida Apartments, which will be among the first 2016 Measure A funded projects completed in Mountain View,” said Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez in the statement.

The city entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) earlier this year with Santa Clara County to allow Measure A Affordable Housing Bond funds – the result of a 2016 countywide ballot measure – to be used for affordable housing development in Mountain View. Many of those units will come with supportive services, the statement said, through a partnership with the county’s Office of Supportive Housing.

“Our MOU with the City is paving the way for the delivery of hundreds of units, and is another great example of government at various levels working collaboratively with good results,” Simitian said in the statement.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

