County approves purchase of land in Mountain View for 100 affordable units

A North Bayshore property is one step closer to becoming a 100-unit affordable housing project that will provide veterans, low-income individuals and people with disabilities a stable place to live in Mountain View.

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Sept. 14 to approve the purchase of the Mountain View property to develop the affordable housing project, called the La Avenida Apartments.

Located at 1100 La Avenida Avenue within the North Bayshore Precise Plan, the site is currently developed with two industrial buildings that will be demolished and replaced with the four story affordable housing project.

“It helps everybody when we’re able to help folks get off the streets,” said Fifth District Supervisor Joe Simitian in a statement. “By providing safe, stable, and affordable housing, we can help folks get themselves to a better place, and create a sense of community.”

In addition to two manager units, seven apartments will be set aside as permanent supportive housing units for individuals and families with disabilities, 25 apartments will be set aside for homeless veterans and the remaining 66 apartments will be affordable to lower-income households, including those with children, according to the statement.