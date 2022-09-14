News

CalMatters 2022 general election Vote Guide makes nonpartisan information accessible to all Californians

by Sonya Quick / CalMatters

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 14, 2022, 1:41 pm 0
Amy McCarter places her ballot in the voting machine at the vote center at Palo Alto Art Center in Palo Alto on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

CalMatters' fall 2022 Voter Guide has debuted ahead of election day to be a nonpartisan resource for all Californians.

The guide is central to the nonprofit newsroom's mission to be a vital resource for state residents who need trusted information to be active participants in our democracy.

This comes in the footsteps of award-winning guides in 2018, 2020 and 2021. The last general election voter guide amassed more than 10 million views from the public.

"You've got important decisions to make about the future of California," said CalMatters editor Dave Lesher. "This guide is designed to help you with trustworthy information from expert journalists about the people, the politics and the policies at stake in this election."

Here are some highlights of our fall guide:

• The full guide will be available in both English and Spanish for the first time, continuing our drive to improve access to information.

• We're bringing back our award-winning Props-in-a-Minute videos explaining the seven ballot propositions. They break complex issues into bite-sized, clear summaries that voters can rely on as they mark their ballots.

• We also brought back our award-winning interactive game "Gimme Props," which helps voters decide where they stand on ballot propositions. This time we added quizzes that help voters understand where statewide candidates stand on quality-of-life issues.

Candidate resumes offer a look at each person through the lens of what the job entails and how the candidate's experience translates.

• Comprehensive and live campaign finance information lets voters understand the flow of money in the election.

• A frequently-asked-questions section gives voters the opportunity to ask their own questions of our news team.

"Over the years I've done presentations on California ballot propositions with the League of Women Voters to civic groups, churches and schools. The CalMatters voter guide is very helpful," wrote Marna, a CalMatters member and reader.

The CalMatters team of reporters, editors, data journalists, visual journalists and product designers worked together for thousands of hours to create this comprehensive guide. And the team is staying on top of races and issues that matter most in our election news page.

CalMatters.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California's policies and politics. Read more state news from CalMatters here.

CALmatters.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California's policies and politics.

