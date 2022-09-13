Annual Moonlight Run & Walk draws thousands to Palo Alto Baylands

He was followed by Matt Jones, who finished the half-marathon in one hour and 28 minutes, and Luke Kirincich, who also completed the race just 31 seconds later than Jones.

Paul Leblond finished in first place in the half-marathon, completing his race in one hour and 19 minutes.

The annual event organized by the Palo Alto Weekly and city of Palo Alto kicked off with a 5K walk at 7 p.m. Medals were awarded to the top three finishers in the half marathon, 5K run and 10K run, which began at varying times from about 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Community members warm up before the beginning of the Moonlight Run & Walk at the Palo Alto Baylands on Sept. 9, 2022. Photo by Gennady Sheyner.

SLIDESHOW: Moonlight Run participants take off from the starting line at the Palo Alto Baylands on Sept. 9, 2022. Photo by Gennady Sheyner.

Out of the female 10K runners, Jenna Harris finished first, completing the race in 42 minutes and 23 seconds. Katherine Debski took second place, finishing in 45 minutes and 29 seconds, and Erin Kyle took third, completing the race in 45 minutes and 55 seconds, only 26 seconds later than Debski.

Buysse was followed by Rory Runser, who completed the race in 38 minutes and four seconds, and Dillon Hu, who finished in 39 minutes and 50 seconds.

In the 10K race, Eric Buysse finished in first place, completing the course in 35 minutes and 14 seconds.

Sara Kato took first place out of the female half-marathoners, finishing the race in one hour and 33 minutes. Ellen Kuhl and Renee Kimbrough took second and third place, completing the race in one hour and 40 minutes and one hour and 42 minutes, respectively.

Proceeds from the event mark the beginning of the Weekly's Holiday Fund, which gathers funds that are turned into grants for nonprofits that assist children and families in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

Out of the female 5K runners, Rebecca Tisdale finished first in 21 minutes flat. Stephanie Loseille followed, completing the race in 21 minutes and 49 seconds, and Meghan Poon finished third, completing the course just five seconds later than Loseille.

William Bottrell took second place, completing the course in 18 minutes and three seconds, and Adam Bechtel finished third, completing the race in 18 minutes and six seconds.

Annual Moonlight Run & Walk draws thousands to Palo Alto Baylands

Charity event kicks off Weekly's Holiday Fund drive