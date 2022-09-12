News

St. Joseph Mountain View Catholic School hosts 9/11 remembrance day

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Mon, Sep 12, 2022
Mountain View firefighters give St. Joseph Mountain View Catholic School students a chance to check out firefighting equipment at the school's Red, White and Blue Day. Photo courtesy Christine Usis.

Students, public safety officers and members of the military came together at St. Joseph Mountain View Catholic School on Sept. 9 to remember 9/11 and honor service people, an event the school called Red, White and Blue Day.

To start the day of remembrance, each grade had prepared something unique to share with attendees: from the TK students, who led the pledge of allegiance, up to the 8th grade class who presented a poem, according to a program schedule.

Mayor Lucas Ramirez, a St. Joseph alumni, was present and gave a speech. Ramirez ,along with City of Mountain View police officers, army servicemen from Moffett Field and City of Mountain View Fire Department officers, then answered questions prepared by each grade.

"The overall experience was very interactive between the students, military, police department, fire department and our very own alumni, (Mayor) Lucas Ramirez," Principal Christine Usis told the Voice after the event. "One goal in gathering all of these people together was to show collaboration between all departments who work together each and every day to keep our community safe and to allow our voices to be heard."

After the question and answer session, students got a chance to explore department vehicles.

