50th anniversary Mountain View Art and Wine Festival draws a crowd

Crowds came roaring back to the Mountain View Art and Wine Festival on Sept. 10 and 11, just in time to celebrate the event's 50th anniversary. Festivalgoers packed Castro Street in downtown Mountain View to browse the creations of 300 artisans and craftspeople, enjoy food trucks and gourmet offerings, local wine, craft beer and other beverages, and take in two stages of live entertainment.

In addition, visitors could make their own artistic mark with a collaborative mural, dance to a DJ art car and stroll an avenue of professional chalk art creations. Kids also had plenty to do, with a Fun Zone full of games and activities.

This year marked the first time since 2019 that the festival was back at full scale: due to public health restrictions at the time, the 2021 edition, which took place in person over one day, billed itself as "pint-sized" and took place in a smaller location.

Peter Katz, president and CEO of the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, which presents the event, said in an email Monday that around 170,000 people attended this year's festival — about 100,000 on Saturday and 70,000 on Sunday — totals that "pretty much align with 2019 numbers."