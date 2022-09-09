Ben Platt brings a 'Reverie' to Frost Amphitheater

Early in his career, singer, songwriter and performer Ben Platt already has the body of work in TV, music, film and theater to someday snag the coveted performing arts award foursome, the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). In fact, he has a head start on it, having already taken home a Tony Award in 2017 for the musical "Dear Evan Hansen."

But it's the versatile performer's pop ballads and soulful love songs that will take center stage on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Stanford's Frost Amphitheater.

Platt matches soft but powerful vocals with thoughtful, often lovelorn lyrics. He released his first solo album, "Sing to Me," in 2019, and a second album "Reverie," out last year, melds an '80s sensibility with his straight-to-the-heart lyrics.

His latest single, "Grow As We Go," layers tender guitar with light, dreamy vocals featuring guest Sara Bareilles.

Ben Platt performs Sept. 11, 7 p.m. at Frost Amphitheater, Stanford. Tickets are $49.50-$99.50 For more information, visit live.stanford.edu.