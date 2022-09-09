Art and Wine Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary with full-scale return to downtown Mountain View

Visitors to the Mountain View Art and Wine Festival this weekend can not only browse the creations of 300 artisans and craftspeople, but they can also make some art of their own in a mobile "Art Temple."

The temple, a collaborative artwork, is one of many unique ways that the festival is inviting visitors to participate in what should be quite the party: the Mountain View Art and Wine Festival is returning at full scale just in time to mark its 50th anniversary. The festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, in downtown Mountain View on Castro Street between El Camino Real and Evelyn Avenue. The event is presented by the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce.

The Art Temple, created by Bay Area artist Richard Art Felix as part of his ArtIsMobilUs / EverybodyCanPaint project, invites festivalgoers to paint their own vision for the future as part of a communal mural. Adjacent to the mural, visitors can dance to a DJ spinning tunes from a towering musical art car. Created by artist collective Dancepark, the 14-foot-tall art car is decked out with an undersea theme, as Neptune's Chariot, complete with giant seahorses to "pull" the fanciful vehicle.

In addition to the 300 featured artists, some of the festival's biggest draws are its food and beverages, and visitors will find plenty of street food and specialty vendors, plus wine, beer, cider and signature cocktails.

Live entertainment takes place on two stages each day, with the main stage offering a diverse lineup of local bands and a youth stage showcasing young Peninsula musicians and performers. And festivalgoers worried about missing the game can catch up on baseball and football scores at the Pigskin Party Lounge.