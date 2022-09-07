Want to hear where Mountain View City Council candidates stand on the issues? Here's how.

Location: Virtual. Register here.

More information: SWAN aims to promote and advance neighborhood goals and to preserve and enhance the welfare of the Shoreline West neighborhood, according to the organization’s website.

Mountain View Voice

Date: Sept. 15

Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Virtual. Registration information to come soon.

More information: The Mountain View Voice invites the Mountain View City Council candidates and members of the public to a candidate forum and debate. All five candidates have confirmed their attendance.

Old Mountain View Neighborhood Association (OMVNA)

Date: Oct. 3

Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Virtual. No registration information is available yet, but updates can be found on OMVNA’s website.

More information: OMVNA aims to collect and disseminate information to residents, provide a forum for the wishes and grievances of residents and act as a liaison between the neighborhood and the city, according to the organization’s website.

Cuesta Park Neighborhood Association (CPNA)

Date: Oct. 9 (tentative)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Virtual. No registration information is available yet, but check for updates on CPNA’s website.

More information: According to the host’s website, CPNA works to promote a sense of community pride in the Cuesta Park neighborhood, increase emergency preparedness and act as a voice for neighbors' wishes and grievances to the city.

League of Women Voters of Los Altos-Mountain View Area

Date: Oct. 12 (tentative)

Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: To be determined. No registration information is available yet as the event is tentative, but check for updates on the organization’s website.

More information: The League of Women Voters of Los Altos-Mountain View Area will host separate city council forums for the Los Altos City Council and the Mountain View City Council. The volunteer organization offers unbiased nonpartisan information about elections and issues, sponsors candidate debates and forums, publishes a nonpartisan voter guide and engages at the local, state and national levels on legislative issues, according to the League’s website.

Rotary Club

Date: Oct. 18

Time: TBD

Location: TBD

More information: The Rotary Club is a worldwide organization of business and professional people who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world, according to the Mountain View chapter’s website. No further information is available at this time about the forum.

Mountain View Mobile Home Alliance (MVMHA)

Date: TBD (aiming for early October)

Time: TBD

Location: TBD

More information: The MVMHA represents residents of Mountain View’s six mobile home parks to ensure their voices are heard at city hall, according to the association’s website. No further information is available at this time about the forum.