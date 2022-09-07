Smoke, flames may be visible to public from NASA Ames fire simulation

A NASA Ames emergency response fire simulation slated for Sept. 7 may create some smoke and flames visible to the public, but NASA says not to worry: it's only a drill.

The NASA Ames Fire Department will conduct the emergency response fire training on the west ramp of the Moffett Federal Airfield through roughly 2 p.m. today, a statement said. Smoke plumes and flames may be visible from U.S. Highway 101 during this time, however, officials expect little to no smoke, NASA said.

"The session will include a live burn created by an aircraft fire simulator at the field," according to the statement. "The drill is intended to prepare Ames fire responders and Ames Emergency Operations Center staff for real-life fire emergencies."

Anastasiya Maynich, emergency management specialist at Ames, said these drills are conducted annually per FAA requirements. This year’s simulation is focusing on Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and airfield response, and about 30 personnel are involved.

“No actual aircraft is used during this exercise … ” Maynich said. “This exercise is for the airfield operations and EOC functions during an emergency. For the live burn exercise, every year they have an airplane simulator with live controlled fire.”