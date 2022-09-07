News

Sixth consecutive Spare the Air alert issued for Thursday

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 7, 2022, 6:30 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued its sixth straight Spare the Air alert for Thursday. Photo courtesy Getty Images.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing another Spare the Air alert for Thursday, making it six days in a row that the district has issued the alert that warns residents about unhealthy levels of smog in the region amid its ongoing heat wave.

Much of the Bay Area has seen temperatures reach triple digits over the past week and the hot weather, combined with light winds and exhaust from vehicles on the region's roads, is creating unhealthy levels of smog, otherwise known as ozone, according to the air district.

"The extreme weather conditions we have been experiencing this week are an example of how climate change can cause poor air quality and significantly raise the risk of wildfires," air district interim executive officer Sharon Landers said.

On Spare the Air days, the air district encourages people to find alternatives to driving alone, such as using transit or working remotely. People are also encouraged to avoid outdoor exercise except in the early morning hours when smog levels are lower.

Smog can cause throat and chest pain or irritation and is particularly problematic for young children, seniors and people with respiratory or heart conditions, according to the air district.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Sixth consecutive Spare the Air alert issued for Thursday

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 7, 2022, 6:30 pm

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing another Spare the Air alert for Thursday, making it six days in a row that the district has issued the alert that warns residents about unhealthy levels of smog in the region amid its ongoing heat wave.

Much of the Bay Area has seen temperatures reach triple digits over the past week and the hot weather, combined with light winds and exhaust from vehicles on the region's roads, is creating unhealthy levels of smog, otherwise known as ozone, according to the air district.

"The extreme weather conditions we have been experiencing this week are an example of how climate change can cause poor air quality and significantly raise the risk of wildfires," air district interim executive officer Sharon Landers said.

On Spare the Air days, the air district encourages people to find alternatives to driving alone, such as using transit or working remotely. People are also encouraged to avoid outdoor exercise except in the early morning hours when smog levels are lower.

Smog can cause throat and chest pain or irritation and is particularly problematic for young children, seniors and people with respiratory or heart conditions, according to the air district.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.