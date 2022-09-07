News

Community briefs: Art and Wine Fest seeks volunteers, dog social and city committee looks to fill vacancy

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 7, 2022, 1:44 pm 0
The 50th annual Art and Wine Festival in Mountain View is still looking for volunteers for the event this weekend. Photo courtesy of Miramar Events.

Art and Wine Fest seeks volunteers

The 50th annual Mountain View Art and Wine Festival is just around the corner, and the Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to help the event run as smoothly as possible. Those interested in being a part of the annual event — which brings together thousands of people and hundreds of artists from near and far to enjoy the art and wine scene of the Bay Area and beyond — can sign up for a volunteer shift here.

The event is slated for Sept. 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

The Village at San Antonio Center invites furry friends to community social

As part of The Village at San Antonio Center’s monthly community social series, furry friends and their owners are invited to a Dog Park Social this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event includes dog treat decorating, music and a dog portrait photo booth, according to an event announcement.

Organizers ask that owners keep their pups leashed and clean up any messes. Those interested in attending the free event can register here.

The Village at San Antonio Center hosts a different community social every second Saturday of the month.

Make your voice heard on bicycle, pedestrian issues in Mountain View

Community members who want to weigh in on pedestrian and bicycle topics in the city of Mountain View are invited to apply to the Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee. The city is currently seeking to fill one vacancy on the committee.

Those appointed to the committee serve a four-year term, and can serve up to two terms maximum. The committee meets at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom on the last Wednesday of the month, except for May, July and December. Meetings generally last between two and three hours, and the city highly recommends that applicants attend a few BPAC meetings prior to applying.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sept. 29. They’re available in the City Clerk’s Office or online here.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office at [email protected] or 650-903-6304 for further information.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View.

