As part of The Village at San Antonio Center’s monthly community social series, furry friends and their owners are invited to a Dog Park Social this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event is slated for Sept. 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

The 50th annual Mountain View Art and Wine Festival is just around the corner, and the Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to help the event run as smoothly as possible. Those interested in being a part of the annual event — which brings together thousands of people and hundreds of artists from near and far to enjoy the art and wine scene of the Bay Area and beyond — can sign up for a volunteer shift here .

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sept. 29. They’re available in the City Clerk’s Office or online here .

Those appointed to the committee serve a four-year term, and can serve up to two terms maximum. The committee meets at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom on the last Wednesday of the month, except for May, July and December. Meetings generally last between two and three hours, and the city highly recommends that applicants attend a few BPAC meetings prior to applying.

Community members who want to weigh in on pedestrian and bicycle topics in the city of Mountain View are invited to apply to the Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee. The city is currently seeking to fill one vacancy on the committee.

Organizers ask that owners keep their pups leashed and clean up any messes. Those interested in attending the free event can register here .

Community briefs: Art and Wine Fest seeks volunteers, dog social and city committee looks to fill vacancy