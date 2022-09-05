News

Heat advisories extended through Thursday evening

Residents asked to conserve electricity for sixth consecutive day

by Bay City News / Palo Alto Weekly

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for Monday. Photo by Anuragrana18 obtained via Wikimedia Commons under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license.

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for Monday as a heat wave impacts California with blistering temperatures over the Labor Day weekend and beyond.

The alert for Labor Day is the sixth consecutive day that the California Independent System Operator has called for voluntary electricity conservation during peak usage hours, from 4 to 10 p.m.

Advisories and warnings for hot weather for the Bay Area have been extended until Thursday evening by the National Weather Service. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the interior Bay Area, where high temperatures are forecast in the upper 90s to near 115, The region will see the hottest temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said. In Mountain View, temperatures are expected to reach 98 on Monday, 102 on Tuesday and the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

In response to the excessive temperatures, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is providing free rides to several cooling centers in Santa Clara County during the heat wave, officials said Monday.

"Just tell our operators, 'I need some A/C, let me off at the next cooling center please,'" VTA posted on Twitter Monday morning.

