News

Expected heat wave spurs Spare the Air alert for Saturday

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 2, 2022, 1:23 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A heat wave forecast for the holiday weekend is expected to contribute to unhealthy levels of smog in the air. File photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Saturday because of triple-digit temperatures forecasted for much of the region that is expected to combine with vehicle exhaust to create unhealthy levels of smog.

The alert, the fourth issued by the air district for smog so far in 2022, is meant to make residents aware of unhealthy air quality and to encourage people to find alternatives to driving alone on Bay Area roadways.

Smog, otherwise known as ozone, can cause chest pain or throat irritation and can be particularly harmful for children, seniors and people with respiratory or heart conditions.

The air district encourages anyone planning to do outdoor exercise to do it in the early morning hours when smog levels are lower.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by registering for the alerts at sparetheair.org, calling 1(800) HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app or connecting with Spare the Air on social media.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Expected heat wave spurs Spare the Air alert for Saturday

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 2, 2022, 1:23 pm

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Saturday because of triple-digit temperatures forecasted for much of the region that is expected to combine with vehicle exhaust to create unhealthy levels of smog.

The alert, the fourth issued by the air district for smog so far in 2022, is meant to make residents aware of unhealthy air quality and to encourage people to find alternatives to driving alone on Bay Area roadways.

Smog, otherwise known as ozone, can cause chest pain or throat irritation and can be particularly harmful for children, seniors and people with respiratory or heart conditions.

The air district encourages anyone planning to do outdoor exercise to do it in the early morning hours when smog levels are lower.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by registering for the alerts at sparetheair.org, calling 1(800) HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app or connecting with Spare the Air on social media.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.