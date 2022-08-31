Mountain View reaches settlement agreement over RV parking ban lawsuit

The city of Mountain View announced Wednesday that it has reached a tentative settlement with plaintiffs in a federal case challenging the city's RV parking ordinances, which prohibit oversized vehicles from parking on most city streets.

The agreement, which still needs to be finalized in the coming days, would end a lawsuit alleging that the city's parking rules were both unconstitutional and inhumane, serving as a tool to oust homeless residents living in vehicles along public roadways. The city maintains that the laws are necessary for traffic safety, and that vehicle dwellers still have plenty of ways to remain in Mountain View.

Details on the settlement have not been released, but the city already has a schedule for enforcement of the RV parking restrictions to begin. "Extensive noticing" of the impending enforcement will start on Thursday, Sept. 1, and enforcement will begin on Oct. 1, according to city spokesperson Lenka Wright.

The lawsuit, filed last year, sought to overturn two ordinances passed by the city in 2019. One prohibits oversized vehicles from parking on streets with bike lanes, while the other prohibits oversized vehicles from parking on narrow streets. The latter includes 83% of the city's streets.

The so-called "narrow streets" ordinance was controversial and immediately challenged with a referendum, which placed it on the 2020 ballot for voters to decide. The measure passed with 57% of the vote, and city officials swiftly reapproved the parking ban.