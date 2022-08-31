News

Excessive heat watch extended another day, expands to entire Bay Area

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 31, 2022, 1:49 pm 0
A heat wave forecast for the holiday weekend is now expected to last through early next week and affect the entire Bay Area. Photo courtesy Anuragrana18 via Wikimedia Commons under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license.

The heat wave forecast for the Labor Day weekend just got longer.

The National Weather Service extended its excessive heat watch another day — so it will be in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Tuesday — and it now covers the entire Bay Area.

Temperatures will begin climbing Wednesday at least a few degrees in most areas, with temperatures reaching the low 90s in the East Bay's interior.

For the holiday weekend, temperatures are expected to reach the 80s on the coast, the mid 80s to low 90s around the bay and the 100s in most inland areas.

Forecasters urge the public to take these precautions beginning Thursday:

- Avoid being outdoors during the day;

- Stay hydrated and in a cool place;

- Use air conditioning if available; and

- Cancel outdoor activities during the hottest period of the day.

For the latest forecast updates, visit weather.gov/bayarea.

