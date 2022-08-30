News

Woman charged with hate crime after attacking teen wearing a hijab in Mountain View

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A woman accused of attacking an 18-year-old woman in downtown Mountain View and calling her a terrorist has been charged with a hate crime, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the alleged assailant, identified as 43-year-old Atoosa Biglari, a transient woman, will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon for both battery and a hate crime after she reportedly attacked the teen nearly two months ago.

"We have no tolerance for those whose intolerance crosses the line into criminality and violence," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in the statement.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on July 1, when the victim was walking alone on Castro Street and was accosted by Biglari, according to the District Attorney's office. Biglari allegedly crossed the street, screamed at the victim and accused her of being a terrorist and "hacking" her.

Witnesses reported that Biglari pushed the victim against a wall and put her hands around the victim's neck. Biglari also allegedly grabbed the victim's hijab and tried to pull it off.

Two women who were nearby during the attack rushed to help the victim, while Biglari fled the area on a bike a short time after, according to the statement.

Biglari faces a third charge – brandishing a deadly weapon – stemming from an attack that occurred days prior to the July 1 incident. Biglari is accused of threatening a woman with a pair of scissors on June 24.

Kevin Forestieri
Kevin Forestieri is an assistant editor with the Mountain View Voice and The Almanac. He joined the Voice in 2014 and has reported on schools, housing, crime and health. Read more >>

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 30, 2022, 10:40 am

