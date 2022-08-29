News

Environmental group reports high number of fish deaths around the San Francisco Bay

Algae bloom blamed for fish die-off

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Foundation

Mon, Aug 29, 2022
A high number of dead fish have been spotted in the Bay in recent days. File photo by Veronica Weber.

Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay.

Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the San Francisco Bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-off was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate and Sausalito.

The group said it's seeing sharks, sturgeon and striped bass washing ashore, which they called "highly unusual."

"In other words, we have evidence from locations across South, Central, and San Pablo bays," the group said in a statement. "This appears to be a substantial fish kill, most likely related to the unprecedented red tide algal bloom we have been tracking for the past month."

"We also have a report of a dead sturgeon on Stinson Beach," Baykeeper said. "Dead sturgeon washing ashore is really rare. Not sure if this fish died outside the gate or was transported by tides and currents."

