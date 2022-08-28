Community briefs: Stanford faculty appointed to top positions at new sustainability school

Read news about Stanford faculty members who'll lead the university's new sustainability school and a diversity award for Foothill College and its Science Learning Institute.

LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS ... The countdown to the debut of Stanford's Doerr School of Sustainability has reached the single digits. As the university prepares to launch the first school dedicated to environmental sciences on Sept. 1, it has named new faculty members who will begin serving in their roles on that same day.

Dean Arun Majumdar 's leadership team is made up of people who come from many areas of scholarship, according to an Aug. 17 press release. "We will be bringing a diversity of approaches and cultures together with the new school — and they are all essential to advancing scholarship and solution," Majumdar said. "Through the work of these thought partners, we hope to lay the foundation for a welcoming, supportive sustainability community."

The leadership team includes Jack Baker , associate dean for faculty affairs; Lynn Hildemann , senior associate dean for education; and Scott Fendorf, senior associate dean for integrative initiatives.

The team is made up of members within the university's School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences; Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering; and School of Humanities and Sciences. The university plans to add a senior associate dean for space planning and facilities in the coming weeks, plus department chairs.