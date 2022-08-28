Community briefs: Stanford faculty appointed to top positions at new sustainability school

Read news about Stanford faculty members who'll lead the university's new sustainability school and a diversity award for Foothill College and its Science Learning Institute.
LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS ... The countdown to the debut of Stanford's Doerr School of Sustainability has reached the single digits. As the university prepares to launch the first school dedicated to environmental sciences on Sept. 1, it has named new faculty members who will begin serving in their roles on that same day.
Dean Arun Majumdar 's leadership team is made up of people who come from many areas of scholarship, according to an Aug. 17 press release. "We will be bringing a diversity of approaches and cultures together with the new school — and they are all essential to advancing scholarship and solution," Majumdar said. "Through the work of these thought partners, we hope to lay the foundation for a welcoming, supportive sustainability community."
The leadership team includes Jack Baker , associate dean for faculty affairs; Lynn Hildemann , senior associate dean for education; and Scott Fendorf, senior associate dean for integrative initiatives.
The team is made up of members within the university's School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences; Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering; and School of Humanities and Sciences. The university plans to add a senior associate dean for space planning and facilities in the coming weeks, plus department chairs.
Some team members are designated as Integrative Initiative leaders, a new role "intended to ensure the school fosters an intentional culture, woven with inclusive, well-developed community values."
The school — Stanford's first in 70 years — aims to hire about 60 faculty positions in the next decade or so. It is named after John and Ann Doerr, who earlier this year made the university's largest donation of $1.1 billion in support of the school.
A WIN FOR DIVERSITY ... Foothill College's Science Learning Institute (SLI) announced that it was honored with the 2022 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education.
"The Inspiring Programs in STEM Award honors colleges and universities that encourage and assist students from underrepresented groups in entering the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)," the college wrote in a statement.
Foothill College and the Science Learning Institute will be featured alongside 78 other colleges and universities in the September issue of the INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. "SLI has elevated attention on campus to the importance of diversity and equity in STEM and successfully supports students from underrepresented groups to overcome barriers of access and imposter syndrome to persist in STEM," said Ram Subramaniam, Foothill's associate vice president of instruction.
