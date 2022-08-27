Man dies after fall from parking structure near El Camino Hospital

A man died after he fell from a parking structure near El Camino Hospital in Mountain View on Friday, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a man in crisis on the fifth floor of the parking structure on North Drive near Grant Road around 11 a.m., police said in a press release.

Police and crisis intervention officers arrived and spent multiple hours working to get the man to safely come down from the ledge. Members of the Police Department's Crisis Negotiations Team and Behavioral Services Unit were also called to the scene, as well as Mountain View Fire Department personnel and Santa Clara County paramedics.

Later in the afternoon, the man tried to climb over a railing at the parking structure and fell, police said. He was attended by medical personnel, who pronounced him dead at scene. Police did not identify the man in the press release.

"This is an incredibly tragic situation, and I know our team is greatly impacted by today," police Chief Chris Hsiung said in the Friday press release. "My thoughts are with the man's family."