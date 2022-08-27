Bay Area air quality advisory issued for Sunday

An air quality advisory is being issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday due to wildfire smoke, according to a spokesperson for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Smoke from the Rum Creek Fire, burning in southwest Oregon, is expected to impact the Bay Area Sunday.

Isolated pockets of elevated air pollution levels are possible, but pollution levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard.

A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect for Sunday. Air quality is not expected to be unhealthy. Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present.

Air quality management officials will closely monitor air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from the fire.