News

State to refer to monkeypox as MPX to avoid stigmatization of name

California Public Health Department makes switch as World Health Organization considers renaming disease

by Eli Walsh / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 25, 2022, 9:59 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

This electron microscopic (EM) image depicted a monkeypox virion, obtained from a clinical sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. It was a thin section image from of a human skin sample. On the left were mature, oval-shaped virus particles, and on the right were the crescents, and spherical particles of immature virions. Courtesy CDC/ Cynthia S. Goldsmith via Public Health Image Library.

State public health officials said Wednesday that they will avoid using the term monkeypox when possible going forward, referring to the virus instead as MPX.

The California Public Health Department said it will refer to the virus as monkeypox on first reference in written communication and the abbreviation, pronounced M-pox, on all further references. State officials will also call the virus MPX when speaking.

"California's Department of Public Health is aware of concerns of stigma associated with the name monkeypox, including racist connotations," state Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr. Tomas Aragon said. "As such, CDPH has switched to using the acronym MPX while the World Health Organization explores renaming the disease."

The WHO issued a set of best practices in 2015 for the naming of diseases, recommending that geographic locations, people's names, species of animal or food and cultural, population or occupational references be avoided in the colloquial names of viruses and diseases.

"This may seem like a trivial issue to some, but disease names really do matter to the people who are directly affected," Dr. Keiji Fukuda, a WHO assistant director-general from 2009-2016, said in 2015.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"We've seen certain disease names provoke a backlash against members of particular religious or ethnic communities, create unjustified barriers to travel, commerce and trade, and trigger needless slaughtering of food animals," Fukuda said.

As of Wednesday, 3,065 probable and confirmed MPX cases have been reported statewide, including in all 11 counties in the greater Bay Area.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important health news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

State to refer to monkeypox as MPX to avoid stigmatization of name

California Public Health Department makes switch as World Health Organization considers renaming disease

by Eli Walsh / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 25, 2022, 9:59 am

State public health officials said Wednesday that they will avoid using the term monkeypox when possible going forward, referring to the virus instead as MPX.

The California Public Health Department said it will refer to the virus as monkeypox on first reference in written communication and the abbreviation, pronounced M-pox, on all further references. State officials will also call the virus MPX when speaking.

"California's Department of Public Health is aware of concerns of stigma associated with the name monkeypox, including racist connotations," state Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr. Tomas Aragon said. "As such, CDPH has switched to using the acronym MPX while the World Health Organization explores renaming the disease."

The WHO issued a set of best practices in 2015 for the naming of diseases, recommending that geographic locations, people's names, species of animal or food and cultural, population or occupational references be avoided in the colloquial names of viruses and diseases.

"This may seem like a trivial issue to some, but disease names really do matter to the people who are directly affected," Dr. Keiji Fukuda, a WHO assistant director-general from 2009-2016, said in 2015.

"We've seen certain disease names provoke a backlash against members of particular religious or ethnic communities, create unjustified barriers to travel, commerce and trade, and trigger needless slaughtering of food animals," Fukuda said.

As of Wednesday, 3,065 probable and confirmed MPX cases have been reported statewide, including in all 11 counties in the greater Bay Area.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.