Pine cones damaging cars prompts Mountain View Whisman board to remove trees

Nine pine trees will be taken out at Vargas Elementary School

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 24, 2022, 1:42 pm
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Cars drive by pieces of a pine tree's trunk in front of Jose Antonio Vargas Elementary School along Whisman Road in Mountain View on Aug. 23, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Faced with nearly two dozen cars damaged by falling pine cones in recent years, the Mountain View Whisman School District is moving ahead with plans to remove nine trees that line the front of Jose Antonio Vargas Elementary School on North Whisman Road.

The school board voted unanimously at a Thursday, Aug. 18, meeting to remove the Canary Island pines, despite objections from some residents to cutting down the mature trees, which are roughly 60 feet tall.

The board had originally planned to build a protective structure to shield parked cars, but the $635,899 construction contract that came before the board earlier this year was about $238,000 over the planned budget. The district has already spent about $84,000 on the project, which is being paid for with Measure T bond funds.

To avoid the cost of constructing the parking structure, the board opted last week to instead spend between $30,000 and $60,000 to remove the trees. District spokesperson Shelly Hausman told the Voice that landscape design, irrigation and tree replacement could cost an additional $100,000 to $120,000, though that is a rough estimate at this stage.

Superintendent Ayindé Rudolph told the board that he knows removing trees is unpopular and that the staff's recommendation to do so came only after exploring other options.

"We do take our stance as environmental stewards very seriously," Rudolph said. "Our recommendation is really the last ditch effort that we have … to keep the cars safe and reduce our costs."

Board members expressed similar sentiments.

"I also hate cutting down trees, but we have explored all of the alternatives and it just doesn't seem like there's a suitable one," board president Laura Blakely said.

Whenever trees are cut down, the district's practice is to plant at least two times as many new trees. For this project, the board instructed staff to maximize the number of trees planted at Vargas, going beyond the two-to-one ratio, if possible.

Some local residents opposed the plans and urged the district to seek alternatives. In a letter signed by 21 people, GreenSpacesMV asked the district to look at options like grant funding to help cover the costs needed to keep the trees, which the group said are important to creating a pleasant learning environment for kids.

"While we appreciate the mitigation measures you have proposed should the trees ultimately be removed, we don’t believe this is adequate, and that meaningful mitigation is truly not possible given the age and scale of the trees," the letter said, adding that replacement trees will take years to mature.

Five public commenters also spoke at last week's meeting, four of whom were opposed to removing the trees. The speakers brought up benefits that the trees provide, including helping to cool the area, improving air quality and giving students the chance to coexist with nature.

A damaged pine cone in Jose Antonio Vargas Elementary School's parking lot in Mountain View on Aug. 23, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The trees sit along what used to be the eastern perimeter of the rear field at Slater Elementary School, which the district closed in 2006. Since the district opened Vargas in 2019 on part of Slater's former campus, at least 21 cars have been hit by pine cones, including nine this year. The district has paid between $225 and $3,000 to repair each of the cars, Rudolph told the board.

District staff have tried alternatives to removing the trees, including harvesting pine cones, but that hasn't succeeded in stopping damage to cars, Rudolph said. The district also contends that falling pine cones could pose a danger to people passing underneath.

One option that the district considered was to install netting, but the California Division of the State Architect, which oversees school construction, wouldn't allow it, Rudolph said.

Because schools are state property, the district's decisions around the trees are exempt from local requirements, like getting a city tree removal permit, Rudolph said.

When planting replacement trees, the district intends to pick drought-resistant and native species. Although the board instructed district staff to maximize the number of new trees, the size of the campus creates constraints. Vargas is the district's smallest school, sitting on just 4.7 acres. The campus includes a turf field and solar panels, which limit where trees can be planted.

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

SRB
Registered user
St. Francis Acres
6 hours ago
SRB, St. Francis Acres
Registered user
6 hours ago

While maybe justified by the economics, by choosing parking and cars over trees , the school district sets a very bad example for our kids.

AD-MTVResSince2001
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago
AD-MTVResSince2001, Another Mountain View Neighborhood
Registered user
5 hours ago

It is a false conclusion that nature must yield because there is no other option. It's about the long view: we must conserve nature and foster better co-existence with it. We already are seeing in our changing climate the consequences of our past choices and decisions. We need to do a whole lot more now to bend the trajectory we are on. This was a short-term economic choice, but not a wise one. Too bad for all of us.

Frank Richards
Registered user
Cuesta Park
4 hours ago
Frank Richards, Cuesta Park
Registered user
4 hours ago

Yes, honestly it sounds like a better solution would be to get rid of the parking and keep the trees!

HighProof
Registered user
Old Mountain View
4 hours ago
HighProof, Old Mountain View
Registered user
4 hours ago

This is so dumb. hope all those folks in the parking lot now appreciate the sun beating down on their vehicles instead.

Could have installed those canvas car-ports for WAAAAAY cheaper than $635,899. Way to over think/engineer a prohibitive "solution"

father of 3 sons
Registered user
Cuesta Park
2 hours ago
father of 3 sons, Cuesta Park
Registered user
2 hours ago

The DSA would not allow canvas either! Some old pine trees - simple / replace them with DECIDUOUS TREES that just drop leaves. This common sense approach alluded the administration and the Board for over a year. Fortunately, I think the school staff - came up with an obvious answer.

Replace old cone dropping pine trees, with newer deciduous trees.
(turn the pines into big lumber - school benches!)

bkengland
Registered user
Whisman Station
2 hours ago
bkengland, Whisman Station
Registered user
2 hours ago

As the article says, four out of five commenters were opposed to the trees removal. The fifth was from the school principal...
If you care about trees, please consider joining GreenSpacesMV ([email protected]). Be certain this will be far from the last battle to save Mountain View trees!

SalsaMusic
Registered user
Cuesta Park
1 hour ago
SalsaMusic, Cuesta Park
Registered user
1 hour ago

I’m not normally a tree hugger, but cededing to storing metal boxes, seems silly at best. All these teachers driving individually to school is another byproduct of a failure by the city council to create a transportation policy.

But sure, we should build more houses so we have more metal boxes to store.

Neighbor
Registered user
Shoreline West
26 minutes ago
Neighbor, Shoreline West
Registered user
26 minutes ago

How sad that nine trees have to die for parking space.

