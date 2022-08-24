Search for fraud turns into a drug bust after Mountain View police discover meth-making materials

A search warrant for a fraud case turned into a drug bust on Wednesday after police discovered paraphernalia used in making methamphetamine at a residence on the 500 block of San Antonio Road.

A man who had been arrested on suspicion of fraud will face additional charges after detectives, who served a search warrant on his apartment Aug. 24, found the evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing, police said in a statement.

The suspect was first arrested on Aug. 16 after he attempted to purchase a BMW multiple times from the Mountain View BMW dealership with a false driver’s license, according to police. During that investigation, officers found several victim credit cards and learned that the suspect had several warrants in Marin County and other areas for similar crimes.

“The suspect was subsequently arrested and following release from an area hospital for unrelated health treatments, he will be booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of attempted car theft and the various warrants,” police said. “As part of our department’s follow-up investigation, officers requested a search warrant of an apartment they believed was connected to the fraud case.”

When officers executed the warrant, they found a lit Bunsen burner and an unknown substance.