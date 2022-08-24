Community briefs: Nonprofit offers extra shower day for unhoused people, diversity in higher education and a local leadership lunch

CSA will provide case managers on Mondays and Wednesdays to help guests obtain services and to offer other support, Hacker said.

Mike Hacker, a Hope’s Corner volunteer and board member, said in a statement that the Monday showers and laundry services started on Aug. 15 and are being offered in partnership with Community Services Agency (CSA). To accommodate the extra day, Hope’s Corner hired an additional part-time employee, who will also help on Wednesdays and as needed on Fridays and Saturdays.

Showers will now be available on Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Hope’s Corner, located on the corner of Hope and Mercy Streets in Mountain View.

Hope’s Corner , a nonprofit dedicated to providing free meals, showers and laundry to unhoused people, recently added Mondays as an additional day that the organization offers onsite showers and laundry services. Previously, showers and laundry were offered only on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Held this year at Michael’s at Shoreline , the lunch event costs $30 per guest. Event organizers are asking attendees to register here by Sept. 7.

The goal of the event is to give guests a chance to meet city leaders and help support future civic leadership programs, according to a press release about the event.

Leadership Mountain View is inviting the community to a fundraising lunch with Mayor Lucas Ramirez and other city leaders on Sept. 23 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“SLI has elevated attention on campus to the importance of diversity and equity in STEM and successfully supports students from underrepresented groups to overcome barriers of access and imposter syndrome to persist in STEM,” said Foothill’s Associate Vice President of Instruction Ram Subramaniam in the statement.

Foothill College and the Science Learning Institute will be featured alongside 78 other colleges and universities in the September 2022 issue of the INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

“The Inspiring Programs in STEM Award honors colleges and universities that encourage and assist students from underrepresented groups in entering the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM),” the college wrote in a statement.

Foothill College’s Science Learning Institute (SLI) announced that it was honored with the 2022 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine , the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education.

In addition to its shower and laundry service, Hope's Corner serves meals to people in need. The organization served more meals to community members than ever before over the past two years, more than tripling the number of free meals it provided in 2021 compared to 2019. To donate in support of Hope’s Corner’s efforts, click here .

Community briefs: Nonprofit offers extra shower day for unhoused people, diversity in higher education and a local leadership lunch