Who's running for office in Mountain View?

Between some last-minute newcomers to the Mountain View City Council race, a tightly packed roster vying for a seat on the Mountain View Los Altos school board and a state assembly race in a newly redrawn district, there’s already lots to catch up on in this year’s election season.

With the general election scheduled for Nov. 8 this year, the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters released its official candidates list on Aug. 22. The extended nomination period is closed, so no additional persons can file to be official candidates in local races. (Write-in candidates have until Oct. 25 to file for inclusion.)

Uncontested races aren’t included in the official candidates list, according to the Registrar.

The Mountain View Voice will host a Mountain View City Council election forum and provide coverage of the candidates and their positions on key issues leading up to the election. This year, mail-in ballots should be arriving the week of Oct. 10.

Here's a list of those who will be trying to capture your vote in Mountain View this November: