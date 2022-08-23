News

Who's running for office in Mountain View?

The filing period has closed and the list of contenders are in

by Mountain View Voice Staff / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 23, 2022, 12:46 pm
A voting booth at the vote center in the Church of Scientology of Silicon Valley in Mountain View on Oct. 31, 2020. Photo by Lloyd Lee.

Between some last-minute newcomers to the Mountain View City Council race, a tightly packed roster vying for a seat on the Mountain View Los Altos school board and a state assembly race in a newly redrawn district, there’s already lots to catch up on in this year’s election season.

With the general election scheduled for Nov. 8 this year, the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters released its official candidates list on Aug. 22. The extended nomination period is closed, so no additional persons can file to be official candidates in local races. (Write-in candidates have until Oct. 25 to file for inclusion.)

Uncontested races aren’t included in the official candidates list, according to the Registrar.

The Mountain View Voice will host a Mountain View City Council election forum and provide coverage of the candidates and their positions on key issues leading up to the election. This year, mail-in ballots should be arriving the week of Oct. 10.

Here's a list of those who will be trying to capture your vote in Mountain View this November:

Mountain View City Council - 3 seats open

• Lucas Ramirez (i)

• Alison Hicks (i)

• Ellen Kamei (i)

• Li Zhang, senior tax manager

• Justin Cohen, safety engineer

Mountain View Whisman School District - 2 seats open (uncontested)

• Devon Conley (i)

• Bill Lambert, chemist/attorney

Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District - 3 seats open

• Catherine Vonnegut (i)

• Thida Cornes, community volunteer

• Carrol Ann Titus-Zambre, parent/businesswoman

• Jacquie Tanner, retired medical planner

• Esmeralda Ortiz, school programs director

• Eric Wayne Mark, retired businessman

Santa Clara County sheriff

• Kevin Jensen, retired captain, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

• Robert Jonsen, retired chief of Palo Alto Police Department

El Camino Healthcare District - 2 seats open (uncontested)

• Peter Fung (i)

• George Ting (i)

Foothill-De Anza College District - District 2 (uncontested)

• Patrick Ahrens, governing board member, FHDA

Foothill-De Anza College District - District 4 (uncontested)

• Pearl Cheng, governing board member, FHDA

Santa Clara Valley Water - District 7

• Rebecca Eisenberg, attorney/sustainable investor

• Gary Kremen (i)

Midpeninsula Open Space District - District 2 (uncontested)

• Yoriko Kishimoto (i)

Midpeninsula Open Space District - District 5 (uncontested)

• Karen Holman (i)

State Assembly - District 23

• Marc Berman (i)

• Tim Dec, businessman/environmental advocate

U.S. Congress - 16th District

• Anna Eshoo (i)

• Rishi Kumar, council member/high-tech executive

Comments

SRB
Registered user
St. Francis Acres
1 hour ago
SRB, St. Francis Acres
Registered user
1 hour ago

@Mountain View Voice - (biannual) reminder that parts of Mountain View don't vote in the Mountain View Whisman School District election but in the Los Altos School District one.

