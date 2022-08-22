Citing concerns over unrestrained housing growth, Li Zhang announces bid for Mountain View City Council

Before completing the city’s Chinese Language Civic Leadership Academy earlier this year, 20-year Mountain View resident Li Zhang didn’t realize local government meetings were open to the public, let alone that residents had the opportunity to participate in them. After graduating from the program, Zhang spent this summer tuning into City Council meetings, speaking up at the city’s R3 Zoning Update series and poring over the draft Housing Element.
“I gained a lot of knowledge, and gradually, later in the summer I started becoming concerned a little bit due to the really fast development, especially housing development, in the city,” Zhang, a senior finance manager at Tesla, said in an interview. “Since I’ve lived here for such a long time, I really want to make sure that as the city grows, we have a quality of life that’s really sustainable.”
Zhang is channeling her concerns into a bid for the Mountain View City Council: after pulling candidate papers just days before the filing deadline, Zhang qualified for the ballot and will be vying for one of three seats this November. She and Justin Cohen are the two newcomers to the race who will compete alongside three incumbents (Lucas Ramirez, Alison Hicks and Ellen Kamei).
“If I were elected to the City Council, I would like to ensure that the new developments be compatible with existing neighborhoods,” Zhang said. “The parks need to keep up with the population growth, and residents (need to) still have easy access to goods and services. That’s my main reason I want to run for City Council.”
Zhang first moved to Mountain View more than 20 years ago after graduating from University of California, San Diego with a PhD in chemistry and taking a job in Palo Alto at a major pharmaceutical company.
“That’s how I settled in Mountain View,” Zhang said. “I never moved out of the city. I really like it here, it’s very diversified.”
After her son was born in 2006, Zhang decided it was time for a career change, so she went back to school and got her master's degree in financial engineering from University of California, Berkeley. She’s worked at Tesla since 2017.
Her decision to run for City Council came as "a little surprise to myself, too," Zhang said. By chance, Zhang heard about Mountain View's Chinese Language Civic Leadership Academy from a fellow parent at her son’s high school earlier this year.
“I applied and I got accepted, so I attended that academy and learned how local government works. I was really inspired,” Zhang said. “I’m an immigrant and I grew up in Beijing, and I never really knew there was so much you can do to contribute to the city.”
If elected, Zhang said she’d like to see a “comprehensive review of the general plan.”
“I’d look at the city as a whole, not just neighborhood by neighborhood,” Zhang said. “I’ve attended a couple workshops for either the Housing Element or R3 upzoning. It just seems to me it's very segmented. … I’m not sure it’s super productive. The general plan hasn’t been reviewed for quite some time.”
Zhang acknowledged that she still has a lot to learn about the issues Mountain View is facing.
“I’ve only been really involved in attending meetings since the beginning of the summer,” Zhang said. “If I’m elected I do want to do a much deeper dive. As a researcher, I do want to understand all these matters.”
But, she believes her fresh perspective would be an asset if elected.
“I’m not political; I’ve never had a political career,” Zhang said. “In my career, I have been a force of bringing all parties together to create realistic and pragmatic solutions. I want to bring a new perspective to help out Mountain View residents who are just like me.”
Another top priority issue for Zhang is pedestrian and bicycle safety. As a parent, the issue hits close to home for her.
“My son bikes to Mountain View High School. He complains, as well as his classmates, about how narrow the bike lanes are,” she said. “It’s right next to the cars. That’s my concern. There was one kid who was killed at the intersection of Grant and El Camino -– that’s very upsetting to the community.”
Zhang tied this issue back to her concerns over unfettered housing growth. She questioned how future housing developments on Grant Road will impact traffic and potentially make already busy streets more crowded.
“I’m hoping there’s some way that we can make the road wider for cyclists,” she said.
Speaking to another hot-button issue, Zhang said she supports the decision of city voters to ban oversized vehicles from parking in Mountain View, though she understands the city is in a tough position in regard to enforcement.
“I don’t think RVs should park on a busy street. I think a lot of residents are upset in that neighborhood because there are all these pollutants, the sewage, personal waste,” Zhang said. “Due to the lawsuit, there’s nothing they (the city) can do at this point (to enforce the ban). I’m very sympathetic with the residents in the area.”
When asked about a potential solution – where RV dwellers should go if the ban was enforced – Zhang said it’s a complicated issue for the city to handle on its own.
“This is not a local issue, it’s a regional issue. If they don’t park here, they have to park somewhere,” she said. “I don’t have an answer for that.”
Zhang asked for Mountain View voters’ trust in her as she continues to learn about the ins and outs of local government.
“I hope they have faith in me that I do have their interests in mind, because I’m just one of them,” Zhang said. “I want to be their voice.”
Comments
Registered user
Blossom Valley
11 hours ago
Registered user
11 hours ago
I understand that it can be good to shake things up sometimes but without even talking about "politics" it just seems like this year's challengers are really new to understanding the day to day things a city needs to just actually work.
I appreciate the initiative, but if as Li says in this article that she has only been attending meetings since this summer, then I think I would rather have more experienced people on the council.
With R3 and the RV thing still being worked out, even if you are against it then I would at least want to hear what your proposed solution is... not just hear an admission that you dont have an idea!
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
Hi Li Zhang. I think you are what the doctor ordered for Mountain View City Council. I support your priority of improving the urban land use planning process and uncontrolled housing development at any cost to public health, welfare and the environment. Part of the remedy is the early engagement of the residents as early as the conceptual phase of the project design. This would help turn an adversarial and costly development planning process into a collaborative and cooperative process where residents issues and concerns can be addressed by the developer in the early stages before there are large commitments of time, money, and resources. The savings would be astronomical. A current issue I have is a new housing development that has been approved which will destroy a significant highway vegetation barrier between Highway 85 and our homes. Neither the City nor County understand the significance of preserving (and enhancing) this mature, tall, dense tree barrier for its capacity to effectively prevent exposures to toxic and carcinogenic chemicals emitted by cars and trucks on this busy highway. The removal of the natural barrier poses a significant public health threat to the residents. The City and County Health Department refuse to mediate this public health issue saying they have no authority or jurisdiction. If they cannot address a significant public health threat than what agency can the public turn to protect their long-term health. I have submitted EPA studies and reports that conclude the highway vegetation barriers are important to protecting near-road residential areas from exposures to airborne pollutants. It would take 20-30 years for these barrier to grow back and be effective. Please contact me to discuss my ideas, remedies, and solutions to uncontrolled housing development and harmful airborne emissions at [email protected] Thank you.
Registered user
Waverly Park
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
Her statements reflect a pragmatic balance of quality of life and sensible growth. I'll stronglyv consider casting my vote for Li Zhang.
Registered user
Cuesta Park
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
It sounds like Li Zhang's heart is in the right place, but she lacks experience and knowledge to tackle the issues she cares about. Cities spend abundant time planning along with school districts to manage our city's expected growth. Hand-waving away the "RV issue" is concerning, since it shows no real concern with where the residents (and voters) will end up.
Since she sounds passionate about it, serving on the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee could be a great way to push for change to improve bike safety, and help her gather experience along the way.
Registered user
Cuesta Park
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
I am pleased that the challengers have strong math backgrounds and bring strong numeracy to bear, unlike current members. We have a multi million dollar budget to manage. The role is difficult to succeed in without a strong orientation to numbers.
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Interesting how many of the people interested in voting for this Tesla employee are also worried about Big Tech ruining Mountain View.
Registered user
Blossom Valley
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Li Zhang is like a breath of fresh air. Imagine a candidate who expresses concern for “quality of life” in this town. Unheard of… Ms. Zhang will get my vote.