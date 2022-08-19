News

Mountain View Whisman school board race is uncontested

Only two candidates are running for the pair of open seats

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 19, 2022, 6:38 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

With the period for candidates to file to run for office now officially closed, it's an uncontested race to serve on the Mountain View Whisman School District's board. Only two candidates qualified to run for the pair of seats that are coming open this November.

Devon Conley currently serves on the Mountain View Whisman School District's board. Courtesy Devon Conley.

Bill Lambert served on Mountain View Whisman's board from 2012 to 2016. Courtesy Bill Lambert.

Incumbent Devon Conley and former trustee Bill Lambert are the only two candidates running, as of the Wednesday, Aug. 17, filing deadline. Current trustee Ellen Wheeler announced last month that she isn't running for another term.

There was a third potential candidate, Ling Wang, who filed paperwork this month to run, but later withdrew, records from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters show.

When a race is uncontested, no election is held unless a petition signed by 50 voters or 10% of the voters in a district, whichever is fewer, is submitted to the Registrar of Voters by Aug. 17.

First elected in 2018, Conley said in an interview last month that one of her policy priorities in a second term would be focusing on helping students recover from the pandemic, both academically and in terms of their mental health.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"Every day I wake up thinking about the work that we still have to do," Conley said, adding that it will take a long term investment to help students catch up.

Lambert, who served from 2012-2016, said he was motivated to run for the board by all of the changes and challenges he sees on the horizon for the city. As Mountain View grows and builds more housing, Lambert said that raises questions about how the school district will fund needed expansions to serve more students. In recent years, Lambert said that he has met with city staff and officials to better understand the city's perspective.

"I feel I'm in a perfect situation, with my knowledge base that I've worked hard at – a lot of late night meetings – to help the process and help Mountain View," Lambert said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.
Join

Mountain View Whisman school board race is uncontested

Only two candidates are running for the pair of open seats

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 19, 2022, 6:38 pm

With the period for candidates to file to run for office now officially closed, it's an uncontested race to serve on the Mountain View Whisman School District's board. Only two candidates qualified to run for the pair of seats that are coming open this November.

Incumbent Devon Conley and former trustee Bill Lambert are the only two candidates running, as of the Wednesday, Aug. 17, filing deadline. Current trustee Ellen Wheeler announced last month that she isn't running for another term.

There was a third potential candidate, Ling Wang, who filed paperwork this month to run, but later withdrew, records from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters show.

When a race is uncontested, no election is held unless a petition signed by 50 voters or 10% of the voters in a district, whichever is fewer, is submitted to the Registrar of Voters by Aug. 17.

First elected in 2018, Conley said in an interview last month that one of her policy priorities in a second term would be focusing on helping students recover from the pandemic, both academically and in terms of their mental health.

"Every day I wake up thinking about the work that we still have to do," Conley said, adding that it will take a long term investment to help students catch up.

Lambert, who served from 2012-2016, said he was motivated to run for the board by all of the changes and challenges he sees on the horizon for the city. As Mountain View grows and builds more housing, Lambert said that raises questions about how the school district will fund needed expansions to serve more students. In recent years, Lambert said that he has met with city staff and officials to better understand the city's perspective.

"I feel I'm in a perfect situation, with my knowledge base that I've worked hard at – a lot of late night meetings – to help the process and help Mountain View," Lambert said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.