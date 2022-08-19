Mountain View releases final EIR for Google's Middlefield Park Master Plan

The City of Mountain View released its final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) on Aug. 19 for the Middlefield Park Master Plan, as is required by the California Environmental Quality Act. It’s available for public review until Aug. 29.

Project developers Google LLC and LendLease are also inviting the community to come learn about the Middlefield Park Master Plan at an Aug. 20 open house from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees can RSVP here.

In September 2020, Google and LendLease submitted an application for the Master Plan, which involves removing 14 existing industrial and office buildings. The developers also plan to build five office locations totaling 137,000 square feet, as well as two affordable residential buildings and five mixed-use residential buildings for a total of up to 1,900 units, according to the city.

The proposed project also includes:

• up to 50,000 square feet of ground-floor active use space