News

Mountain View releases final EIR for Google's Middlefield Park Master Plan

Residents have ten days to review it

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 19, 2022, 2:37 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The City of Mountain View released its final EIR for the Middlefield Park Master Plan, which proposes the pictured developments. Image courtesy City of Mountain View.

The City of Mountain View released its final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) on Aug. 19 for the Middlefield Park Master Plan, as is required by the California Environmental Quality Act. It’s available for public review until Aug. 29.

Project developers Google LLC and LendLease are also inviting the community to come learn about the Middlefield Park Master Plan at an Aug. 20 open house from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees can RSVP here.

In September 2020, Google and LendLease submitted an application for the Master Plan, which involves removing 14 existing industrial and office buildings. The developers also plan to build five office locations totaling 137,000 square feet, as well as two affordable residential buildings and five mixed-use residential buildings for a total of up to 1,900 units, according to the city.

The proposed project also includes:

• up to 50,000 square feet of ground-floor active use space

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

• two stand-alone parking structures

• up to 10.15 acres of park open space

• up to six private streets

• a modification to Logue Avenue (a public street)

• new bicycle and pedestrian improvements

• new landscaping and trees

• an optional private district utilities system on-site

• a Vesting Tentative Map to create up to 18 lots, up to 1,900 condominium lots, and up to 140 vertical lots

• a Development Agreement to grant implementation of entitlements over a 20-year period

Questions can be directed to Deputy Zoning Administrator Lindsay Hagan at [email protected] or 650-903-6306.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Mountain View releases final EIR for Google's Middlefield Park Master Plan

Residents have ten days to review it

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 19, 2022, 2:37 pm

The City of Mountain View released its final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) on Aug. 19 for the Middlefield Park Master Plan, as is required by the California Environmental Quality Act. It’s available for public review until Aug. 29.

Project developers Google LLC and LendLease are also inviting the community to come learn about the Middlefield Park Master Plan at an Aug. 20 open house from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees can RSVP here.

In September 2020, Google and LendLease submitted an application for the Master Plan, which involves removing 14 existing industrial and office buildings. The developers also plan to build five office locations totaling 137,000 square feet, as well as two affordable residential buildings and five mixed-use residential buildings for a total of up to 1,900 units, according to the city.

The proposed project also includes:

• up to 50,000 square feet of ground-floor active use space

• two stand-alone parking structures

• up to 10.15 acres of park open space

• up to six private streets

• a modification to Logue Avenue (a public street)

• new bicycle and pedestrian improvements

• new landscaping and trees

• an optional private district utilities system on-site

• a Vesting Tentative Map to create up to 18 lots, up to 1,900 condominium lots, and up to 140 vertical lots

• a Development Agreement to grant implementation of entitlements over a 20-year period

Questions can be directed to Deputy Zoning Administrator Lindsay Hagan at [email protected] or 650-903-6306.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.