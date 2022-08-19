Local teen organizes benefit concert to support survivors of gender-based violence

A Los Altos teen with a passion for music and social justice is organizing and hosting a benefit concert for the Tahirih Justice Center to be held this Saturday in Mountain View.

Fifteen-year-old Aaron Bao, a rising high school sophomore at The Harker School in San Jose, has already surpassed his goal of raising $20,000 in ticket sales for Soaring in Concert, an event slated for Aug. 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Community School of Music and Arts at Finn Center, located at 230 San Antonio Circle in Mountain View.

The concert will feature performances by award-winning musicians including pianist Paul Ji, grand champion of France 2 TV’s “Prodiges”; cellist Lucas Chen, first-prize winner of the U.S. Open Music Competition; saxophonist Anthony Qin, first-place winner of the American Protege International Concerto Competition; and other musicians. Tahirih Justice Center is a national nonprofit that assists immigrant survivors fleeing gender-based violence.

“Our goal was to raise $20,000 but Aaron has already exceeded that, and the truth is we can really use the financial support right now,” said Executive Director Morgan Weibel of Tahirih’s San Francisco Bay Area office. “Dozens of families surviving gender-based violence will be supported by these funds.”

Bao, a musician himself, said he first heard about Tahirih from a friend and was immediately struck by the organization’s mission.