Guaranteed income pilot program for Santa Clara County's unhoused teens approved

Santa Clara County will soon launch a pilot program to bring financial support to unhoused high school seniors after the county's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved it Tuesday.

From April to August 2023, the program will send out unconditional payments of $1,000 a month to homeless students in their final year of high school in an effort to ease their transition into higher education or work opportunities.

Introduced by Santa Clara County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg, the proposal localizes state Sen. Dave Cortese's failed bill, Senate Bill 1341. If passed, the bill introduced in February would have financially supported homeless teenagers in their last five months of high school.

The hope was to combat the 15,000 unhoused seniors in California from slipping further into poverty without proper financial resources -- something Cortese refers to as the "summer melt."

"This makes Santa Clara County the first county in the state to refuse to graduate high school seniors into homelessness," Cortese said in a statement. "I am grateful to Supervisor Ellenberg for carrying this movement forward and our Board of Supervisors for leading with vision by supporting our students through this critical transition period."