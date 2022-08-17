Community briefs: Latino mental health, Middlefield Park open house and Chamber golf tourney

“Historias Que Sanan brings together working class Latino immigrant adults who are struggling with mental health challenges and (provides) a supportive and culturally appropriate group environment and individualized therapeutic support to meet their specific needs and support them through this period of economic recovery,” according to a program flyer .

Historias Que Sanan (Stories That Heal) , a Latina-led group devoted to supporting mental health in Mountain View’s Latino community, is hosting a fundraiser on Aug. 21 to spread community awareness and raise funds for the program. The event will be held at Cuesta Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

The development, when completed, will be home to over a million square feet of office, 10 acres of public parks and open spaces and 1,900 housing units — of which 380 will be affordable — according to the City of Mountain View .

As Google and LendLease enter the final stretch of the master planning process to redevelop a 40-acre lot in the East Whisman neighborhood, the developers are inviting the community to come learn about the Middlefield Park Master Plan at an Aug. 20 open house from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees can RSVP here .

Historias Que Sanan launched a pilot project earlier this summer with more than 30 leaders in the Mountain View Latino immigrant community. The Aug. 21 event will raise awareness and give the community an opportunity to support mental health in the Latino community. Guests can enjoy tamales and arepas as refreshments.

Registration is now open for a golf tournament hosted by the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 6 at the Shoreline Golf Links. The inaugural event will feature a raffle, refreshments and, of course, a round of golf.

Google is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals attending the event and all attendees must provide proof of vaccination and a government-issued ID at the check-in desk, according to the press release. Any questions about the event or the development can be directed to m [email protected]

The event will offer refreshments, interactive activities for families and live music presented by the Community School of Music and Arts, according to a press release. A majority of the open house will be hosted outdoors close to the Middlefield light rail station near 500 E. Middlefield Road, so guests are encouraged to use public transportation, or to walk or bike.

The event will conclude with a reception complete with an award ceremony and a silent auction, as well as food and drinks. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Association.

Community briefs: Latino mental health, Middlefield Park open house and Chamber golf tourney