It's official: Five candidates to run in Mountain View City Council race this November

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 15, 2022, 9:19 am 3
Five candidates filed papers to run for the Mountain View City Council by the Aug. 12 deadline, according to the city clerk's office.

Incumbents Lucas Ramirez, Ellen Kamei and Alison Hicks (from left) will face off alongside two newcomers in the November city council election.

Incumbents Lucas Ramirez, Ellen Kamei and Alison Hicks all filed their nomination documents and are qualified for the ballot. The three candidates each accepted the voluntary expenditure limit of $28,744 which aims to limit the amount of money influencing the election.

Two new contenders have also officially thrown their hats in the ring: Justin Cohen and Li Zhang. The two both accepted the voluntary expenditure limit as well.

So far, incumbent Mayor Ramirez leads the pack in campaign contributions with about $12,000 raised during the most recent filing period from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022, according to FPPC filings posted to the city’s website. Kamei gathered the second highest number of donations in the last filing period, and Hicks is third.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Comments

JustAWorkingStiff
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
8 hours ago
JustAWorkingStiff, Another Mountain View Neighborhood
Registered user
8 hours ago

Our votes don't matter under the current leadership.
RV issue passed with 57%
Yet, here we are, years later, not implemented

Under prior administration, they were going to seek dismissal against lawsuit.

Under this administration, completely opposite. How does it flip so drastically?

I speculate the current administration is not interested in implementing what the voters voted for. And doing everything they can to kick the can down the street.

In the private sector, you disagree and commit. In the political arena, they are just doing everything they can to avoid implementing what the voters voted for.

Here is what they will never address directly:
1. Why is only MV being sued, and not the surrounding cities being sued for their RV policies?

2. Why do they never recognize Safe Parking benefits:
- Safe, organized to stay
- Get them into permanent housing
- Sewage/garbage/water support
- Social services for mental health, medical, housing

3. Other things they never mention
- How is it OK to have RVs parked without sewage/garbage support?
- Where does this all go?
- Is the Sewage being disposed of properly?
- So why is it ok to allow camping without property sanitation requirements
whereas all the home owners have to comply?

4. Another things they never talk about:
- Why is it ok to coach the RVs dwellers not to talk to city employees?
- Context: Figure out what kind of help the RV dwellers need. Population will
likely consist of a mix of families and individuals in need of employment and
housing help, mentally ill, drug addicted, some people taking advantage of
rent free street living, and others.
- Factually understanding the problem is Management 101
This is Silicon Valley, the way we manage" If you can't measure it, you
can't manage it"
- This lack of characterization gets in the way of practical solutions.

BTW, I am liar & making all this up. Just doing Randy's job.

DEWT
Registered user
Waverly Park
1 hour ago
DEWT, Waverly Park
Registered user
1 hour ago

I do not like the direction the city is going. I want to maintain neighborhoods with parks and open space and I'm certainly not in favor of 7 story humungous apartment buildings. If I wanted to live in a big city like San Francisco, I would have moved there. But I don't -- I want a nice green suburban neighborhood -- that's why I moved here in the first place.

In short, I will vote for anyone but the incumbents who seem bent on destroying Mountain View as we once knew it.

ivg
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
37 minutes ago
ivg, Another Mountain View Neighborhood
Registered user
37 minutes ago

Destroying Mountain View as we once knew it? A place where non-rich people could afford to live? A place that welcomed newcomers whose salaries weren't paid by venture capital?

You didn't choose to live in a big city. That's nice. Have you talked to the thousands of people who commute here from from places like Tracy? Do you think they chose to live in a place where you can fry an egg on the hood of your car in the summer, and drive 2 hours each way to work?

You bought a house in Mountain View. You didn't buy Mountain View.

