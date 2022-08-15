It's official: Five candidates to run in Mountain View City Council race this November

Five candidates filed papers to run for the Mountain View City Council by the Aug. 12 deadline, according to the city clerk's office.

Incumbents Lucas Ramirez, Ellen Kamei and Alison Hicks all filed their nomination documents and are qualified for the ballot. The three candidates each accepted the voluntary expenditure limit of $28,744 which aims to limit the amount of money influencing the election.

Two new contenders have also officially thrown their hats in the ring: Justin Cohen and Li Zhang. The two both accepted the voluntary expenditure limit as well.

So far, incumbent Mayor Ramirez leads the pack in campaign contributions with about $12,000 raised during the most recent filing period from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022, according to FPPC filings posted to the city’s website. Kamei gathered the second highest number of donations in the last filing period, and Hicks is third.