With filing deadline fast approaching, Mountain View City Council incumbents facing little competition

With the deadline to file papers to run for the Mountain View City Council fast approaching, four candidates are currently in the running as of Aug. 11.

Incumbents Lucas Ramirez, Ellen Kamei and Alison Hicks all filed their nomination documents earlier this week. The three candidates each accepted the voluntary expenditure limit of $28,744 which aims to limit the amount of money influencing the election.

Those who don’t accept the limit are subject to tighter campaign contribution restrictions. In recent election years, all candidates have accepted the limit.

While three newcomers – Justin Cohen, Berkley Hinton and Alex Mrozack – had pulled nomination papers, only Cohen filed those papers, formalizing his intention to run. Hinton and Mrozack both decided against running, according to the city clerk’s office.

According to his LinkedIn page, Cohen is a Tesla engineer. Like the incumbents, he accepted the city's voluntary expenditure limit.