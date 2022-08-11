News

With filing deadline fast approaching, Mountain View City Council incumbents facing little competition

Only one challenger, Justin Cohen, has filed candidate papers, and one new person pulled them

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 11, 2022, 12:07 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

With the deadline to file papers to run for the Mountain View City Council fast approaching, four candidates are currently in the running as of Aug. 11.

The majority of candidates who have filed papers so far for the 2022 Mountain View City Council race are incumbents. Photo courtesy Ellen Kamei.

Incumbents Lucas Ramirez, Ellen Kamei and Alison Hicks all filed their nomination documents earlier this week. The three candidates each accepted the voluntary expenditure limit of $28,744 which aims to limit the amount of money influencing the election.

Those who don’t accept the limit are subject to tighter campaign contribution restrictions. In recent election years, all candidates have accepted the limit.

While three newcomers – Justin Cohen, Berkley Hinton and Alex Mrozack – had pulled nomination papers, only Cohen filed those papers, formalizing his intention to run. Hinton and Mrozack both decided against running, according to the city clerk’s office.

According to his LinkedIn page, Cohen is a Tesla engineer. Like the incumbents, he accepted the city's voluntary expenditure limit.

As of Aug. 11, one other City Council hopeful named Li Zhang had pulled papers but hadn’t filed them yet, the city clerk’s office said.

All candidates must file their paperwork by Friday, Aug. 12, at 5 p.m.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Comments

Local
Registered user
Martens-Carmelita
58 minutes ago
Local, Martens-Carmelita
Registered user
58 minutes ago

If you care about the future of Mountain View, please get involved in what is going on with our Council. The three running for re-election - if there is no competition - will easily be given four more years. Considering their previous votes, is that what Mountain View really wants?
A real campaign will lock in what their plans and viewpoints are, and we need to hear those viewpoints and pledges. We won't get campaigns without competition, so I hope we will have several from which to choose by Friday!

