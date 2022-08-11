News

Mountain View police ask, have you seen these pups?

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 11, 2022, 4:21 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

After three French bulldog puppies were reportedly snatched from a home in Mountain View, the police department is asking for the public's help to locate the dogs.

"Over the past several weeks, our Crime Suppression Unit has been working to try and locate three French bulldog puppies that have been taken from a home in Mountain View," police said in a statement. "However, despite following multiple angles in the investigation, the puppies have not been found, and we need your help."

Police said the puppies were taken from a home on the 800 block of El Camino Real: two from the backyard and a third from inside the home following a break-in.

While the department has little information regarding potential suspects, two men allegedly approached a neighbor recently and inquired about their dog, also a French bulldog.

"The neighbor found their behavior odd and gave us a call," police said. "Those individuals were described as two Hispanic adult men between the ages of 25 and 30. One had an unknown tattoo on his upper right shoulder and had braces."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Detective Javier Chavez at [email protected]

Photo courtesy Mountain View Police Department.

Photo courtesy Mountain View Police Department.

Photo courtesy Mountain View Police Department.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Mountain View police ask, have you seen these pups?

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 11, 2022, 4:21 pm

After three French bulldog puppies were reportedly snatched from a home in Mountain View, the police department is asking for the public's help to locate the dogs.

"Over the past several weeks, our Crime Suppression Unit has been working to try and locate three French bulldog puppies that have been taken from a home in Mountain View," police said in a statement. "However, despite following multiple angles in the investigation, the puppies have not been found, and we need your help."

Police said the puppies were taken from a home on the 800 block of El Camino Real: two from the backyard and a third from inside the home following a break-in.

While the department has little information regarding potential suspects, two men allegedly approached a neighbor recently and inquired about their dog, also a French bulldog.

"The neighbor found their behavior odd and gave us a call," police said. "Those individuals were described as two Hispanic adult men between the ages of 25 and 30. One had an unknown tattoo on his upper right shoulder and had braces."

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Detective Javier Chavez at [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.