Mountain View police ask, have you seen these pups?

After three French bulldog puppies were reportedly snatched from a home in Mountain View, the police department is asking for the public's help to locate the dogs.

"Over the past several weeks, our Crime Suppression Unit has been working to try and locate three French bulldog puppies that have been taken from a home in Mountain View," police said in a statement. "However, despite following multiple angles in the investigation, the puppies have not been found, and we need your help."

Police said the puppies were taken from a home on the 800 block of El Camino Real: two from the backyard and a third from inside the home following a break-in.

While the department has little information regarding potential suspects, two men allegedly approached a neighbor recently and inquired about their dog, also a French bulldog.

"The neighbor found their behavior odd and gave us a call," police said. "Those individuals were described as two Hispanic adult men between the ages of 25 and 30. One had an unknown tattoo on his upper right shoulder and had braces."