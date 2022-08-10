Anticipation, nerves and excitement as kids return for the first day of school

As kindergarten families gathered outside to meet their new teachers, Tanya Ngo said that she was happy for her daughter Penelope to be starting school and gaining independence.

This year there is no longer an on-campus COVID-19 testing program, although the district has said it plans to give students at-home rapid tests to use before the second day of classes.

SLIDESHOW: Parents and students arrive for their first day back at school at Monta Loma Elementary School in Mountain View on August 10, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee.

SLIDESHOW: A kindergartener colors an apple on their first day of school at Monta Loma Elementary School in Mountain View on August 10, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee.

SLIDESHOW: Linette De La Rosa kisses her son, Alexander, 5, goodbye on the first day of kindergarten at Monta Loma Elementary School in Mountain View on August 10, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee.

SLIDESHOW: Cammy Bustamante helps her son, Benzino, 5, put his backpack on a hook outside his classroom before the first day of kindergarten at Monta Loma Elementary School in Mountain View on August 10, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee.

SLIDESHOW: Parents and students say their goodbyes as the first day back at school starts at Monta Loma Elementary School in Mountain View on August 10, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee.

SLIDESHOW: Michael and Cameron Humphrey help their child Juniper, 5, get a name tag on the first day of kindergarten at Monta Loma Elementary School in Mountain View on August 10, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee.

SLIDESHOW: A parent records video and waves goodbye to her child as students enter their kindergarten classroom for the first time at Monta Loma Elementary School in Mountain View on August 10, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee.

The most visible remaining COVID-19 mitigation measure was the masks that the district requires teachers and students to wear while indoors. Other less-visible safety protocols are also in place, including stepped-up air filtration and a vaccination requirement for volunteers. The district is also continuing daily cleaning and sanitation procedures.

In many ways, the first day of the third school year to begin during the pandemic looked and felt like it might have back in 2019. Parents were allowed onto campus (at least until classes began), there were no longer plastic barriers between desks and teachers gave kids high fives and hugs.

The start of the school year at Monta Loma Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 10, had all the classic elements of the first day: Families snapping pictures of their kids in front of the campus, parents sticking around to give final hugs and waves goodbye, and teachers comforting tearful kindergarteners.

For Ghazzawi, the beginning of a new year brings the same mix of nerves and excitement that many kids and parents experience.

Daniel soon joined his peers in Yasmeen Ghazzawi's kindergarten class, where the students began their first day listening to calming music and coloring in a line drawing of an apple with crayons.

As for Daniel, he said he was feeling good and looking forward to playing with his new classmates.

"For me, it's very exciting, because I know what's ahead of him," Lara said.

Suzeth Lara was similarly looking forward to watching her son Daniel begin his first day of kindergarten at Monta Loma. Lara's older children, the eldest of whom is in college, attended private school at St. Joseph Catholic School and Lara said she was excited for her son to experience the public system. In particular, she said she was pleased with the ways that the school district has implemented technology and new teaching strategies.

"We are so excited to see happy faces back on campus and are looking forward to an incredible year ahead," a district Twitter post said.

"I'm very excited for her – she's ready," Ngo said. "She's been really excited and looking forward to it."

Anticipation, nerves and excitement as kids return for the first day of school

Classes began in Mountain View Whisman on Wednesday, Aug. 10