Parking lot fire destroys McLaren office, Tesla batteries

Palo Alto firefighters knocked down a fire in a parking lot at 4190 El Camino Real that started around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, 2022. Photo by Gennady Sheyner. Palo Alto firefighters knocked down a fire in a parking lot at 4190 El Camino Real that burned for about two and a half hours on Aug. 7, 2022. Photo by Gennady Sheyner.

A pallet of Tesla batteries, a McLaren business office and a Ford pickup truck went up in flames Sunday morning in a shared south Palo Alto parking lot, triggering an arson investigation.

Palo Alto dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. about a possible illegal bonfire in the lot at 4190 El Camino Real, near the Arastradero Road intersection, fire Capt. Ryan Stoddard said. When firefighters responded, they saw the pickup truck, the batteries and the small building that houses the McLaren office all on fire.

"It was hard to say which of these started it," Stoddard said.

The fire occurred at the parking lot behind three dealerships: McLaren, Volvo and Tesla. The burning truck was positioned near the ramp that was close to the McLaren office but just over the property line, Stoddard said. Firefighters from Palo Alto and Mountain View attacked the fire from two sides, stretching lines from El Camino Road and from Arastradero Road, through the Walgreens parking lot.

"Then it was just surround and drown," Stoddard said.