News

Police chase, arrest man after alleged assault, threats

Mountain View resident reportedly attacked a Whole Foods Market employee

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 4, 2022, 10:01 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A parolee who allegedly threatened a grocery store employee and challenged police officers to a fight led authorities on a foot chase before his arrest near Palo Alto High School on Wednesday, police said.

A man who allegedly assaulted a Whole Food Market employee and led police on a chase that ended near Palo Alto High School was arrested on Aug. 3, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo.

At 12:48 p.m., police responded to a reported in-progress disturbance at the Whole Foods Market at 774 Emerson St., according to a police press release. The man allegedly threatened a market employee in his 30s with bodily harm. He threw a punch at the employee but missed. It's not known why he targeted the employee, who didn't know him, police said.

Police located the man walking at High Street and Channing Avenue eight minutes later. He immediately adopted a fighting stance and called on the officers to challenge him when police stopped him for questioning. He fled as police attempted to verbally de-escalate the situation and other officers began to arrive.

Police chased him for several blocks as he ran south on Alma Street and west on Embarcadero Road. He hopped fences into and out of the Palo Alto Unified School District's vehicle facility on Churchill Avenue. Police finally surrounded him on the bike path behind Palo Alto High School and took him into custody without incident. Neither police nor the suspect were injured during the foot chase or the arrest, according to the press release.

The man, a 32-year-old Mountain View resident, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of felony criminal threats, misdemeanor assault, and resisting arrest, which is a misdemeanor. He is on parole for a prior conviction of assault with a deadly weapon. Police also booked him for a parole violation, which is a felony, after contacting the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Anyone with information about Wednesday's incident is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Police chase, arrest man after alleged assault, threats

Mountain View resident reportedly attacked a Whole Foods Market employee

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 4, 2022, 10:01 am

A parolee who allegedly threatened a grocery store employee and challenged police officers to a fight led authorities on a foot chase before his arrest near Palo Alto High School on Wednesday, police said.

At 12:48 p.m., police responded to a reported in-progress disturbance at the Whole Foods Market at 774 Emerson St., according to a police press release. The man allegedly threatened a market employee in his 30s with bodily harm. He threw a punch at the employee but missed. It's not known why he targeted the employee, who didn't know him, police said.

Police located the man walking at High Street and Channing Avenue eight minutes later. He immediately adopted a fighting stance and called on the officers to challenge him when police stopped him for questioning. He fled as police attempted to verbally de-escalate the situation and other officers began to arrive.

Police chased him for several blocks as he ran south on Alma Street and west on Embarcadero Road. He hopped fences into and out of the Palo Alto Unified School District's vehicle facility on Churchill Avenue. Police finally surrounded him on the bike path behind Palo Alto High School and took him into custody without incident. Neither police nor the suspect were injured during the foot chase or the arrest, according to the press release.

The man, a 32-year-old Mountain View resident, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of felony criminal threats, misdemeanor assault, and resisting arrest, which is a misdemeanor. He is on parole for a prior conviction of assault with a deadly weapon. Police also booked him for a parole violation, which is a felony, after contacting the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's incident is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.