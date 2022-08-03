Filoli estate opens vegetable garden ​to public for the first time

The sprawling 16 acres of gardens at Woodside's Filoli estate have been open to the public for nearly 50 years — or at least most of them have. Starting this week, visitors will get a chance to check out a previously unseen garden that was essential back in the days when Filoli was a working estate: the vegetable garden.

Just in time for the summer harvest, Filoli is welcoming its first ever visitors to the vegetable garden on Friday, Aug. 5. The opening of the garden follows a renovation that included the addition of ADA-accessible berry cages and raised beds, garden plots celebrating the Bay Area's immigrant communities and a shaded seating area with an outdoor classroom and demonstration space.

“We’ve seen an increased interest in our visitors' desire to connect with nature through both gardening and food. Filoli’s commitment to inclusion, horticultural expertise, and strategic focus on public engagement uniquely positions us to meet our community’s needs," Kara Newport, Filoli CEO, said in a press release.

Visitors can taste the fruits of this garden in jams, spice blends and hard cider for sale at Filoli's Clock Tower Shop. And for vegetable gardeners​ who might be​ struck with produce envy​ on visiting the garden​, take heart: the demonstration garden area will also ​offer​ growing​ tips.​ ​

Filoli is located at 86 Cañada Road, Woodside. It is open Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with extended hours every Thursday until 8 p.m. Visitors must purchase tickets in advance. For more information, visit filoli.org/visit.