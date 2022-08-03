Community briefs: Wine festival needs volunteers, Mountain View history with a side of ice cream and monthly community socials

While the festival encourages anyone of the age of 14 and above to volunteer, minors are not allowed to pour wine in accordance with state laws. The festival asks that volunteers bring a state-issued ID to verify their age.

The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to participate at the 50th annual Mountain View Art & Wine Festival , which will be held on Sept. 10 and 11.

The events are geared toward families, and are all free to attend. The center is hosting four community socials and will all take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Hetch Hetchy Park, located in The Village at San Antonio Center.

From dance parties to dog park socials, The Village at San Antonio Center will be hosting community events every second Saturday of the month from July to October.

The event is free to attend, however, those who wish to enjoy ice cream and financially support the historical association can purchase ice cream tickets here .

Built in 1934, historic Adobe Hall was Mountain View’s first publicly owned community space, acting as a hub for social gatherings. Due to its cultural significance and Spanish-inspired architecture, the building was the center of a campaign called “Save the Adobe,” which successfully led to a renovation in 2001. Residents can learn more about the rich history of both the building and of the broader Mountain View community at the event, as other local civic organizations will be in attendance to share their history.

The association was established in the mid-1950s in order to preserve the history of Mountain View, going on to document the city’s heritage through archives, artifact collection, plaques, publications and more.

In celebration of summer and local history, the Mountain View Historical Association will be hosting their first event at the landmark Adobe Hall since 2019 on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Community briefs: Wine festival needs volunteers, Mountain View history with a side of ice cream and monthly community socials