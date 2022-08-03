Arson suspect detained after multiple vegetation fires burn same area in Los Altos Hills

A suspect said to be involved in multiple vegetation fires in Los Altos Hills last weekend has been identified and detained, the Santa Clara County Fire Department announced Monday.

At 1:13 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to reports of a vegetation fire near Josefa Lane.

On the scene, firefighters reported that there were 10 separate vegetation fires burning at a moderately slow rate. After initiating what the department calls an "aggressive fire attack," the fire was controlled to 1.5 acres by 2:28 p.m.

A few homes were briefly evacuated but there were no reported injuries or structure damage, fire officials said.

Josefa Lane was also briefly closed, and reopened the same afternoon.