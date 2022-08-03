Arson suspect detained after multiple vegetation fires burn same area in Los Altos Hills

A suspect said to be involved in multiple vegetation fires in Los Altos Hills last weekend has been identified and detained, the Santa Clara County Fire Department announced Monday.
At 1:13 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to reports of a vegetation fire near Josefa Lane.
On the scene, firefighters reported that there were 10 separate vegetation fires burning at a moderately slow rate. After initiating what the department calls an "aggressive fire attack," the fire was controlled to 1.5 acres by 2:28 p.m.
A few homes were briefly evacuated but there were no reported injuries or structure damage, fire officials said.
Josefa Lane was also briefly closed, and reopened the same afternoon.
Fire officials said they will continue investigating the case, but there is no ongoing threat. The name of the person detained was not immediately released.
