Tennis star Madison Keys to offer coaching at free tennis event for youth

Top-ranked Women's Tennis Association player and Grand Slam finalist Madison Keys is one of 30-plus tennis pros who will be offering free coaching at the Arthur Ashe Champions Day in Mountain View on July 30.

The free event will bring together nearly 300 Bay Area youth to honor the legacy of the late Arthur Ashe, an American professional tennis player who won three Grand Slam singles titles and broke barriers for Black tennis athletes.

Bay Area youth from different backgrounds, age groups and skill levels are invited to come experience "the wonderful world of tennis," event organizers said. Held at the Cuesta Park courts (685 Cuesta Drive), the event will feature world-class tennis athletes working with participants on beginning fundamentals and advanced techniques.

In addition to some on-court coaching, Keys will also discuss some of her experiences and will play a doubles exhibition match.

Kids ages 5 to 15 are invited to come learn from the pros and hone their tennis skills.