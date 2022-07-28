Caltrain reports fatal incident near Rengstorff Avenue in Mountain View

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a southbound Caltrain just before 7 a.m. Thursday morning near Rengstorff Avenue in Mountain View, according to its Twitter account @CaltrainAlerts.

At 8:12 a.m., Caltrain's account confirmed that it had terminated train 104, and southbound 702 would make both trains' stops. By 9:01 a.m., CalTrain updated that both tracks are clear and trains are cleared for maximum speed.

At 10:08, CalTrain added that southbound train 112 is annulled and train 506 will accommodate 112 passengers and make all stops southbound.

A Caltrain spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for additional information. This is a developing story and will be updated.