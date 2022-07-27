News

Man who ran across Highway 85 to receive mental health resources, Mountain View police say

The incident briefly shut down the highway Monday

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 27, 2022, 12:31 pm 2
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A man who ran across northbound Highway 85 during commute hours Monday, causing the highway to be briefly shut down, was detained by an officer and connected to mental health services, according to police.

Stock photo courtesy Getty Images.

Around 4 p.m. on July 25, Mountain View dispatchers received a call from a man who said his adult son was in crisis, according to police. The man reported that his son was in the downtown area inside a silver Prius with a flat tire.

"Officers immediately responded to the area in an effort to find the man’s son when our dispatch center received a second call of a reckless driver in the area of Sylvan Drive near El Camino Real," police said. "Officers re-routed their response, as the car matched the description of the adult son’s vehicle, and found it unoccupied at Sylvan Park."

Additional responding officers then spotted a man matching the son's description walking eastbound on El Camino Real over Highway 85. While officers attempted to stop him, the man started running into northbound Highway 85 rush-hour traffic. He started to cross the southbound lanes but then turned back, police said.

"Officers, who were running after the man on foot to try and get him to safety, ultimately had to tackle him in the clover leaf area and detain him," police said. "One officer was injured in the process."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The man was transported to an area hospital and provided mental health resources, according to police, and the injured officer drove himself to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Meet the winners!

Meet the winners!

Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Man who ran across Highway 85 to receive mental health resources, Mountain View police say

The incident briefly shut down the highway Monday

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 27, 2022, 12:31 pm

A man who ran across northbound Highway 85 during commute hours Monday, causing the highway to be briefly shut down, was detained by an officer and connected to mental health services, according to police.

Around 4 p.m. on July 25, Mountain View dispatchers received a call from a man who said his adult son was in crisis, according to police. The man reported that his son was in the downtown area inside a silver Prius with a flat tire.

"Officers immediately responded to the area in an effort to find the man’s son when our dispatch center received a second call of a reckless driver in the area of Sylvan Drive near El Camino Real," police said. "Officers re-routed their response, as the car matched the description of the adult son’s vehicle, and found it unoccupied at Sylvan Park."

Additional responding officers then spotted a man matching the son's description walking eastbound on El Camino Real over Highway 85. While officers attempted to stop him, the man started running into northbound Highway 85 rush-hour traffic. He started to cross the southbound lanes but then turned back, police said.

"Officers, who were running after the man on foot to try and get him to safety, ultimately had to tackle him in the clover leaf area and detain him," police said. "One officer was injured in the process."

The man was transported to an area hospital and provided mental health resources, according to police, and the injured officer drove himself to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Comments

If you want to dismantle racism, you have to name race
Registered user
Willowgate
7 hours ago
If you want to dismantle racism, you have to name race, Willowgate
Registered user
7 hours ago

Sounds like the person ran onto the highway because they were being chased by police. What if a mental health professional had responded and deescalated AND connected the person with mental health services without scaring the person onto the highway. It'll be great when the county's non-law enforcement crisis response (TRUST) is available. Web Link

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

ivg
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago
ivg, Another Mountain View Neighborhood
Registered user
3 hours ago

Why do you assume racism when the man's own father called the police?

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.