Man who ran across Highway 85 to receive mental health resources, Mountain View police say

A man who ran across northbound Highway 85 during commute hours Monday, causing the highway to be briefly shut down, was detained by an officer and connected to mental health services, according to police.

Around 4 p.m. on July 25, Mountain View dispatchers received a call from a man who said his adult son was in crisis, according to police. The man reported that his son was in the downtown area inside a silver Prius with a flat tire.

"Officers immediately responded to the area in an effort to find the man’s son when our dispatch center received a second call of a reckless driver in the area of Sylvan Drive near El Camino Real," police said. "Officers re-routed their response, as the car matched the description of the adult son’s vehicle, and found it unoccupied at Sylvan Park."

Additional responding officers then spotted a man matching the son's description walking eastbound on El Camino Real over Highway 85. While officers attempted to stop him, the man started running into northbound Highway 85 rush-hour traffic. He started to cross the southbound lanes but then turned back, police said.

"Officers, who were running after the man on foot to try and get him to safety, ultimately had to tackle him in the clover leaf area and detain him," police said. "One officer was injured in the process."