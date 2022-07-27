Community briefs: Free county park day, live music on first-Thursdays and National Night Out

Live music every first Thursday at The Village in San Antonio

From jazz to salsa, live music performances will be gracing the stage in Hetch Hetchy Park at The Village at San Antonio Center.

On the first Thursday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m., live events will be open for the public to enjoy free of charge. In addition to enjoying live music, attendees can grab a bite from nearby restaurants and make a picnic of it; lawn chairs and picnic blankets encouraged.

On Aug. 4, Australian singer-songwriter Marcus Cappellazzo will perform covers as well as his own original songs.

On Sept. 1, Bay Area salsa band Rumbaché will take the stage with a unique, genre-fusing style that incorporates bomba and funk, led by Grammy-winning artist Omar Ledezma Jr.

On Oct. 6, Hella Fitzgerald will play jazz, blues and R&B, including covers from Amy Winehouse to James Brown, as well as accepting requests.

While the event is free to attend, registration is encouraged. For more information about the series, including each individual act, visit villageatsanantoniocenter.com.

– Aliana Mediratta

Mountain View National Night Night Out

Mountain View residents are invited to join the National Night Out celebration on Aug. 2 to build community and foster camaraderie. National Night Out, a nationwide movement, aims to promote police relations with the community and “make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” according to the event's webpage.

The Mountain View event will take place on Aug. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on the 300 block of Castro Street. Guests can enjoy cold treats, bubbles, chalk art and more, courtesy of the Mountain View Police Department, Mountain View Fire Department and the Mountain View Recreation Division.

The annual nationwide event, held on the first Tuesday of August, originated from a Philadelphia police newsletter compiling a list of community organizations, according to the webpage.

– Miles Breen