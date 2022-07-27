Community briefs: Free county park day, live music on first-Thursdays and National Night Out

Free Santa Clara County parks admission to celebrate anniversary
On July 30, local park-goers can enjoy the great outdoors completely free of charge, as Santa Clara County parks will not charge admission in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Park Charter Fund.
The Fund, approved by voters in 1972, sets aside funds that maintain and develop parklands, expanding upon the county’s existing 52,000 acres and over 3,000 trails. Following its renewal in 2016, the Fund is set to be in effect until 2032, which will mark its 60th anniversary.
Regardless of residency, anyone can enjoy the county’s 28 parks cost-free, including popular locations such as Rancho San Antonio, which boasts 24 acres of hiking trails. Activities across parks include camping, fishing, hiking, archery, disc golf and kayaking. Visit parks.sccgov.org for a listing of parks.
– Aliana Mediratta
Live music every first Thursday at The Village in San Antonio
From jazz to salsa, live music performances will be gracing the stage in Hetch Hetchy Park at The Village at San Antonio Center.
On the first Thursday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m., live events will be open for the public to enjoy free of charge. In addition to enjoying live music, attendees can grab a bite from nearby restaurants and make a picnic of it; lawn chairs and picnic blankets encouraged.
On Aug. 4, Australian singer-songwriter Marcus Cappellazzo will perform covers as well as his own original songs.
On Sept. 1, Bay Area salsa band Rumbaché will take the stage with a unique, genre-fusing style that incorporates bomba and funk, led by Grammy-winning artist Omar Ledezma Jr.
On Oct. 6, Hella Fitzgerald will play jazz, blues and R&B, including covers from Amy Winehouse to James Brown, as well as accepting requests.
While the event is free to attend, registration is encouraged. For more information about the series, including each individual act, visit villageatsanantoniocenter.com.
– Aliana Mediratta
Mountain View National Night Night Out
Mountain View residents are invited to join the National Night Out celebration on Aug. 2 to build community and foster camaraderie. National Night Out, a nationwide movement, aims to promote police relations with the community and “make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” according to the event's webpage.
The Mountain View event will take place on Aug. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on the 300 block of Castro Street. Guests can enjoy cold treats, bubbles, chalk art and more, courtesy of the Mountain View Police Department, Mountain View Fire Department and the Mountain View Recreation Division.
The annual nationwide event, held on the first Tuesday of August, originated from a Philadelphia police newsletter compiling a list of community organizations, according to the webpage.
– Miles Breen
