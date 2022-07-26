Too much packaging at Trader Joe's? Local organizers hold anti-plastic demonstration in Mountain View

Local grassroots organization 350 Silicon Valley held a demonstration at the Centennial Plaza in Mountain View on Saturday, July 23, calling on Trader Joe's to reduce its single-use plastic packaging.

"Shoppers arrived with laundry jugs, chip bags, clamshell berry containers, soda bottles, polystyrene food containers, oil bottles, various plastic pouches, bags and plastic film — all unwanted by-products of shopping at Trader Joe’s," the organization said in a statement after the event. "Nearly all of this is trash that ends up in local landfills or incinerators — or worse, in local creeks, the Bay, and the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the Pacific Ocean."

350 Silicon Valley member Luna Wei said that while all grocery stores are responsible for reducing excessive single-use plastic packaging, "it is visible stepping into the produce section at Trader Joe's that there is a particularly egregious amount of single-use plastic packaging for produce."

Wei said Trader Joe’s owns the entire vertical of its product and packaging, which means the company has the ability to offer plastic-free options. 350 Silicon Valley and five other 350-affiliated groups in Seattle, New York, Florida, Colorado and Boston also hosted take-backs targeting Trader Joe's.

According to event organizers, protesters were joined by Mountain View Council member Pat Showalter and Nicholas Hargis, a representative of U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Palo Alto).