News

Climate organization to hold plastic protest in Mountain View

The action targets Trader Joe's, which organizers say offers excessive single-use packaging

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 22, 2022, 1:44 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

350 Silicon Valley is hosting a protest in Mountain View targeting Trader Joe's single-use plastic packaging. The protest will be at Centennial Plaza. Photo by Sammy Dallal

Local grassroots organization 350 Silicon Valley is planning a protest in Mountain View on July 23, calling on Trader Joe's to reduce its single-use plastic packaging.

The action, which will kick off at 10:45 a.m. at Centennial Plaza, 600 W. Evelyn Ave., in Mountain View, is part of the global Plastic-Free July effort, the organization said.

"All grocery stores are culpable of excessive single-use packaging, however it is visible stepping into the produce section at Trader Joe's that there is a particularly egregious amount of single-use plastic packaging for produce," Luna Wei, a 350 Silicon Valley member, told the Voice. "We see tomatoes, cilantro, zucchinis, garlic, being packaged in plastics with Trader Joe's branding."

Wei said Trader Joe’s owns the entire vertical of its product and packaging, which means the company has the ability to offer plastic-free options. 350 Silicon Valley and five other 350-affiliated groups in Seattle, New York, Florida, Colorado and Boston are also hosting take-backs targeting Trader Joe's.

350 Silicon Valley's mission is to "mobilize residents of Santa Clara and San Mateo county to act on speedy and just transitions away from fossil fuels to renewable energy," Wei said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The Saturday protest is being hosted by the plastics sub-group within 350 Silicon Valley that focuses on raising awareness of plastics and climate change, Wei said, and directing residents towards city and state initiatives to reduce plastic use.

Meet the winners!

Meet the winners!

Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Climate organization to hold plastic protest in Mountain View

The action targets Trader Joe's, which organizers say offers excessive single-use packaging

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 22, 2022, 1:44 pm

Local grassroots organization 350 Silicon Valley is planning a protest in Mountain View on July 23, calling on Trader Joe's to reduce its single-use plastic packaging.

The action, which will kick off at 10:45 a.m. at Centennial Plaza, 600 W. Evelyn Ave., in Mountain View, is part of the global Plastic-Free July effort, the organization said.

"All grocery stores are culpable of excessive single-use packaging, however it is visible stepping into the produce section at Trader Joe's that there is a particularly egregious amount of single-use plastic packaging for produce," Luna Wei, a 350 Silicon Valley member, told the Voice. "We see tomatoes, cilantro, zucchinis, garlic, being packaged in plastics with Trader Joe's branding."

Wei said Trader Joe’s owns the entire vertical of its product and packaging, which means the company has the ability to offer plastic-free options. 350 Silicon Valley and five other 350-affiliated groups in Seattle, New York, Florida, Colorado and Boston are also hosting take-backs targeting Trader Joe's.

350 Silicon Valley's mission is to "mobilize residents of Santa Clara and San Mateo county to act on speedy and just transitions away from fossil fuels to renewable energy," Wei said.

The Saturday protest is being hosted by the plastics sub-group within 350 Silicon Valley that focuses on raising awareness of plastics and climate change, Wei said, and directing residents towards city and state initiatives to reduce plastic use.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.