Climate organization to hold plastic protest in Mountain View

Local grassroots organization 350 Silicon Valley is planning a protest in Mountain View on July 23, calling on Trader Joe's to reduce its single-use plastic packaging.

The action, which will kick off at 10:45 a.m. at Centennial Plaza, 600 W. Evelyn Ave., in Mountain View, is part of the global Plastic-Free July effort, the organization said.

"All grocery stores are culpable of excessive single-use packaging, however it is visible stepping into the produce section at Trader Joe's that there is a particularly egregious amount of single-use plastic packaging for produce," Luna Wei, a 350 Silicon Valley member, told the Voice. "We see tomatoes, cilantro, zucchinis, garlic, being packaged in plastics with Trader Joe's branding."

Wei said Trader Joe’s owns the entire vertical of its product and packaging, which means the company has the ability to offer plastic-free options. 350 Silicon Valley and five other 350-affiliated groups in Seattle, New York, Florida, Colorado and Boston are also hosting take-backs targeting Trader Joe's.

350 Silicon Valley's mission is to "mobilize residents of Santa Clara and San Mateo county to act on speedy and just transitions away from fossil fuels to renewable energy," Wei said.